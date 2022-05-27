Alex Fernández’s only mistake when singing the National Anthem in the Atlas vs. Pachuca final

Vicente Fernández’s grandson was in charge of singing the National Anthem in the protocol ceremony prior to the start of the final between Atlas and Pachuca, but he had a mistake in the lyrics.

The series of the title match between Atlas and Pachuca started on the field of the Jalisco Stadium. The euphoria of receiving a final match in the last six months prompted the match organizers to get a memorable night. In that sense, the guest of honor appointed to sing the Mexican National Anthem it was Alex Fernandezson of Alexander and grandson of Charro from Huentitanalthough at the time of executing his number he made a error faint.

The singer from Jalisco stood on the pitch while the players lined up to listen to the anthem. In the midst of the festive atmosphere that prevailed in the stands, Vicente Fernández’s grandson began his interpretation a cappella of the national symbol. His playing seemed correct in tone and lyrics, but when he got to the end of the first verse He missed his impeccable number.

Instead of pronouncing the verses “More if I dare a strange enemy / Desecrate with your plant your soil”, the Foaly’s son intoned “More if I dared a strange enemy/ Desecrate with your plant your soil”. Although she changed the word “his” for “you”the optimism of the people in the stands of the Jalisco Stadium prevented the error from being perceived immediately, so was able to finalize your number successfully.

Atlas and Pachuca will dispute the series for the title

Another of the gestures that drew attention during the television broadcast of the moment was the one carried out by the red and black fans And it is that every time Fernández kept enough silence between verses and stanzas, the throats of the Stadium effusively shouted the name of their team. Atlas! Atlas! was heard on several occasions during the intonation of the Anthem.

Though the act did not interfere with the singer’s performance or interrupt the lyrics, Some users on social networks made known their outrage at the conduct. “What a lack of respect the cry of ‘Atlas’ in the National Anthem”, “Highly reprehensible that of the Atlas fans chanting the name of the team when the Mexican National Anthem is sung” and “A lack of respect to add cheers between each stanza of the National Anthem”, were some of the opinions issued.

The last time the Mexican National Anthem was sung inside the Jalisco Stadium was the December 12, 2022, when the rojinegros del Atlas qualified for the championship series and received the second leg against the Esmeraldas de León. On that occasion, the person in charge of interpreting the piece was the singer Paty Cantú.

Patu Cantú sang the National Anthem in the final of the Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament (Photo: Instagram/@patycantu)

Although the interpreter When you come back was recognized for the impeccable interpretation of the National Anthem, was not the first choice for execution. The original plans contemplated the presence of Alexander Fernandez. However, the death of his father in the hours before the start of the meeting made him cancel his participation at the last minute and opened the doors to Cantú.

After experiencing a drought of titles that lasted throughout 70 years, the Atlas of Guadalajara achieved conquer the second star of its history from the hand of Diego Cocca. Thanks to the consolidation of a convincing sports project, as well as the inspiration of having been crowned, they qualified for their second final in less than six months.

To achieve this they must beat Pachuca, the super leader and most outstanding team during the regular phase. Thanks to its privileged position, the Tuzos will close the series for the trophy at the Miguel Hidalgo Stadium, in the municipality of Pachuca, where they will seek to win the sixth star in their history. The last time they lifted the title was during the Closing 2016.

