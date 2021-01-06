Alex Garland Sets ‘Males’ at A24, Jessie Buckley in Talks to Star

Alex Garland is ready to reunite with A24 for his newest movie, titled “Males.” Jessie Buckley is in talks to star in the movie, enjoying a lady who goes on a solo trip to the English countryside after the dying of her ex-husband. Rory Kinnear has additionally been tapped to be part of the venture, which is penned and directed by Garland.

A24 is on board to finance and distribute the brand new venture, reuniting with the filmmaker after the British novelist and screenwriter notably made his directorial debut at the studio with 2014’s “Ex Machina.” The sci-fi stunner, starring Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander and Oscar Issac, earned Garland an Oscar nomination for unique screenplay, on prime of a decent $36.9 million at the field workplace.

“Males” is Garland’s first characteristic after 2018’s “Annihilation” and follows his FX mini-series “Devs,” which wrapped up its run in April. Garland’s different works embrace “The Seashore” (writing the novel, tailored for the 2000 Leonardo DiCaprio-starring movie), “Dredd,” “By no means Let Me Go” and “28 Days Later.”

Scott Rudin — who produced “Ex Machina,” “Annihlation” and “Devs” alongside Garland — returns to produce the brand new movie, with Eli Bush and DNA’s Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich.

Buckley’s star has been on the rise in latest years, with critically acclaimed performances in “Chernobyl,” “Wild Rose” and “Fargo.” The Irish star is a Gotham Awards nominee for her newest work in Charlie Kaufman’s Netflix movie “I’m Considering of Ending Issues.” Kinnear is ready to reprise his position as Invoice Tanner in the newest James Bond outing “No Time to Die” and was most just lately seen in “Penny Dreadful: Metropolis of Angels.”

Garland is repped by WME. Buckley is repped by CAA, Vary Media Companions and United Brokers. Kinnear is repped by Markham, Froggart and Irwin.

Deadline first reported information of the venture.