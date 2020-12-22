Alex Padilla Replaces Kamala Harris as California Senator

Alex Padilla has been appointed to interchange Kamala Harris within the U.S. Senate, turning into the primary Latino senator from California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom made the announcement on Tuesday morning, calling Padilla “a examined fighter” and a champion for voting rights.

Padilla, the California secretary of state, was thought-about the favourite to succeed Harris, particularly in mild of the rising clout of the Latino vote within the state. He has lengthy been shut with Newsom, backing his first marketing campaign for governor in 2009. Padilla will serve out the rest of Harris’ time period, which ends in 2022, when he’ll possible run for election in his personal proper.

Newsom additionally confronted stress to nominate a Black girl to the seat. Harris was solely the second Black girl elected to the Senate, and when she resigns to turn out to be vice chairman, the higher chamber will as soon as once more be with none Black ladies.

Padilla is a toddler of Mexican immigrants, and lives within the San Fernando Valley. He’ll turn out to be the primary Southern Californian to characterize the state since John Seymour, a former Anaheim mayor who was appointed to fill the rest of Pete Wilson’s time period after Wilson was elected governor in 1990.

Newsom launched a video of a Zoom name by which he supplied the appointment to Padilla. When Newsom made the supply, Padilla grew to become choked up.

“I’m honored, man, and I’m humbled,” Padilla mentioned, invoking his mother and father. “I can’t inform you what number of pancakes my dad flipped or eggs he scrambled attempting to supply for us, and the various, a few years of my mother cleansing homes doing the identical factor…That’s a hell of an essential perspective to carry to Washington.”

“You gotta say sure,” Newsom mentioned.

“Completely,” Padilla replied. “I’m prepared. I’m prepared.”

Padilla was elected to the Los Angeles Metropolis Council at age 26, and have become the youngest council president within the metropolis’s historical past in 2001. He later was elected to the state Senate from the San Fernando Valley, and was elected secretary of state in 2014.