Alex Rider features subtle Boris Johnson joke you probably missed

Amazon Prime’s model new adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s teenage spy Alex Rider features a blink and you’ll miss it joke aimed on the UK’s present Prime Minister.

The collection sees British intelligence service MI6 recruit Alex to infiltrate Level Blanc, a correctional academy for rebellious kids of the super-rich, making a false id for his particular mission.

To most of his fellow college students, Rider goes by the identify Alex Buddy, however a fast glimpse at his faculty file reveals that his full identify is Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Buddy.

The frilly moniker is a direct reference to the Conservative PM, whose full identify is Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, maybe supposed as a lighthearted jab at his personal privileged background.

Did anybody else discover Alex Rider’s alias within the new @AlexRiderTV is called after Boris Johnson? @AnthonyHorowitz pic.twitter.com/PNWWXs256y — Alice L Clark (@alicelclark) June 4, 2020

Alex Rider is the second adaptation of Horowitz’s younger grownup spy novels and has seen a much more constructive reception than 2006’s a lot maligned characteristic movie.

Otto Farrant stars within the title position, alongside a solid that features Vicky McClure (Line of Obligation), Stephen Dillane (Recreation of Thrones) and Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch).

