Alex Rider screenwriter’s “situation” was a brand new female character to challenge Alex

The screenwriter behind Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming TV adaptation Alex Rider, based mostly on Anthony Horowitz’s best-sellers, has revealed he solely agreed to the venture on the “situation” that one other female character was added.

Alex Rider is predicated on Level Blanc, the second e-book in Horowitz’s teen spy sequence, and which was initially marketed in the direction of school-age boys.

Nonetheless, the TV sequence will function a brand new character, Kyra, described by screenwriter Man Burt as “a younger model of Lisbeth Salander’s character from Lady With A Dragon Tattoo”.

Requested by RadioTimes.com about how he hoped the sequence would enchantment to extra younger girls, screenwriter Man Burt mentioned, “It was very a lot a sort of situation of involvement for me, that we had a female character that would maintain her personal towards Alex. Issues that I’ve written for tv prior to now have included dramas like The Bletchley Circle, which was particularly about girls, and had 4 female leads.”

He continued, “I actually wished to have a female character who’s sort of not simply a love curiosity, not simply a kind of aspect character, however any person central. In order that’s Kyra [played Marli Siu], and she or he is a sort of sluggish burn character, she’s launched to us about midway by means of the sequence however she turns into increasingly important because the sequence goes on. And for me, partly as a result of she’s completely my creation, she’s not within the books in any respect, it’s been nice enjoyable making an attempt to discover a method to place her inside this.

“A sort of psychological shorthand for her all through has been a younger model of Lisbeth Salander’s character from Lady With A Dragon Tattoo. In case you can think about her as a teenager.”

Marli Siu (Grantchester), who performs Kyra, a scholar on the mysterious college Level Blanc, joins a solid that features Otto Tarrant (Mrs Wilson) within the title function, and Line of Obligation’s Vicky McClure as Alex’s handler, Mrs Jones.

Alex Rider will premiere on Amazon Prime Video within the UK on 4th June, with all eight episodes out there for UK Prime members to stream.

