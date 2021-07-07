Alex Rodriguez Chills With Jay-Z Whilst Surrounded Via ‘bevy Of Beauties’

Alex Rodriguez used to be surrounded via a “bevy of beauties” at a starry Fourth of July celebration within the Hamptons, resources completely instructed Web page Six – however the former slugger gave the impression extra concerned about placing out with Jay-Z.

A-Rod, 45, arrived by means of helicopter at Philadelphia 76ers co-owner and Fans rich person Michael Rubin’s bash at his $50 million Bridgehampton mansion.

“A-Rod got here to the celebration along with his nephew Nick [Silva, who works at the star’s A-Rod Corp],” a secret agent instructed us. “He is going and sits with Jay-Z, Robert Kraft and Rubin. Alex had no longer observed Jay for the reason that pandemic began. Then these kind of ladies surrounded their desk. It used to be actually a bevy of beauties seeking to get to Alex.”

On the other hand, “all Alex used to be doing used to be chilling along with his nephew and Jay,” the secret agent mentioned. “He knew what used to be occurring, however he stored to himself.”

Different stars on the celebration incorporated Beyoncé, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, Travis Scott, Jon Bon Jovi, James Harden, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, J Balvin, Lil Child, Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo, and Winnie Harlow.

A-Rod’s ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez used to be no longer at the visitor record, however she has been shacking up with on-again beau Ben Affleck at her within sight Water Mill property. Footage confirmed the pair cuddling as they strolled the world Saturday with their hands wrapped round every different. Rodriguez is reportedly renting any other Hamptons mansion within sight.

Assets with regards to the previous New York Yankees participant have insisted he’s no longer searching for love after his breakup with J.Lo in March and is as an alternative focusing on baseball broadcasting, his new NBA group and his circle of relatives.

A chum instructed us of the scene on the Hamptons celebration: “He’s no longer having a look to search out any ladies … but it surely’s great to understand that women are nonetheless .”

Interim, Rodriguez used to be additionally observed on Saturday at nightlife rich person Richie Akiva’s bash at businessman David Rosenberg’s property in Bridgehampton, the place “he used to be having a laugh, he used to be simply chilling,” any other supply mentioned. “He used to be in just right spirits. I didn’t see him speaking to any girls.”

This tale first gave the impression within the New York Submit.