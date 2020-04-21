Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Retain JPMorgan to Raise Money for Mets Bid (EXCLUSIVE) – Variety

Retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez and his fiancé, recording artist and actor Jennifer Lopez, have retained JPMorgan Chase to elevate capital for a doable bid on the New York Mets, folks accustomed to the matter stated.

The celebrity couple is working with managing director Eric Menell, the financial institution’s co-head of North American media funding banking, stated the folks, who had been granted anonymity as a result of the matter is personal. Menell didn’t reply to a number of requests looking for remark.

Representatives for Rodriguez and Lopez didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark.

The Wilpon household, which owns the Mets, stated in December they had been in talks to promote up to 80% of the Main League Baseball crew to hedge fund titan Steve Cohen in a deal that valued the membership at $2.6 billion. Underneath phrases of that proposed deal, the Wilpons would’ve maintained management of the franchise for 5 years.

Negotiations fell aside after Cohen sought to amend the phrases.

The Mets have retained Allen & Co.’s Steve Greenberg to oversee the sale course of.

It isn’t unusual for an athlete, entertainer or superstar to maintain a restricted place in an expert sports activities crew. A-Rod’s former teammate, Derek Jeter, for occasion, is part proprietor of baseball’s Miami Marlins. The crew’s managing companion is enterprise capitalist Bruce Sherman, whereas Jeter, who owns about 4% of the membership, runs enterprise and baseball operations. Jeter contributed about $25 million to the acquisition of the crew, which was bought for $1.2 billion.

A-Rod and J-Lo, because the recording artist is thought, would equally require deep-pocketed companions so as to pull off the acquisition. Their mixed web price is about $700 million.

As a participant, A-Rod entertained signing with the Mets as a free agent in 2000. He finally signed a report 10-year, $252 million cope with the Texas Rangers. He was then traded to the Yankees, the place he received a World Collection.

J-Lo is from the Bronx, residence of the Yankees.

In contrast to with Cohen, no preconditions concerning management of the crew can be connected to the sale. Cohen holds an 8% stake within the Mets.

The Wilpons assumed management of the franchise in 2002 at a valuation of $391 million. Whoever buys the crew will assume annual losses of at the least $50 million.

