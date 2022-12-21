Alex Saab will appear this Tuesday before the judge evaluating his alleged diplomatic immunity

Alex Saab will appear this Tuesday before the judge who will decide on his diplomatic immunity. (REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria)

The Chavista businessman Alex Saabaccused in USA of money laundering, has a new appointment this Tuesday before the federal judge in Miami Robert N. Scolawhich must determine whether or not he has diplomatic immunity, a decision that depends on whether he is tried in this country.

The accusation against him will fall if Scola accepts the thesis that Saab, a figurehead for the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolas Madurowas on a trip as a special envoy of the Venezuelan regime to Iran, with the rank of diplomat, when in 2020 he was arrested in Cape Verde at the request of the US.

Born in Barranquilla (Colombia) 50 years ago, Saab was extradited on October 16, 2021 to Miami (USA) from Cape Verde, after his lawyers unsuccessfully exhausted all judicial instances in the African country to avoid it.

The main argument of the defense, which responds to the Venezuelan regime, is that Saab is a diplomat and cannot be tried, but the Prosecutor’s Office, which represents the US Government, responds that the Justice of Cape Verde has already determined that it was not covered by the Vienna Convention on International Relations.

Alex Saab, the front man for the dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

Last May, a US appeals court rejected an appeal with the immunity argument presented by Saab and referred the case to the Scola court.

The last two hearings, held last week, were dedicated to the defense and the Prosecutor’s Office presenting witnesses and evidence to support their respective theses.

An official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs testified from Venezuela via Zoom, who asserted that the documents presented by the defense in which Saab appears as a special envoy of the Venezuelan dictatorship to Iran are authentic.

According to the indictment, between 2011 and at least 2015, Saab and his partner Alvaro Pulidowho is a fugitive, conspired with others to launder the proceeds of a corruption network based on bribes aimed at obtaining contracts to carry out public projects and fraud of the foreign exchange control system in Venezuela.

The amount laundered is around 350 million dollarsaccording to the indictment, to which Saab, who has been denied bail for flight risk, has pleaded not guilty.

Alex Saab is accused of laundering money on behalf of the Venezuelan regime. (REUTERS/Daniel Pontet)

Last November, the Prosecutor’s Office demanded that Judge Scola not withdraw the accusation against Saab, as requested by the defense, because, in his opinion, he does not enjoy the alleged diplomatic immunity.

He even pointed out that a digital copy of an announcement of diplomatic appointments in the Venezuelan official gazette in which Saab appears among those named does not correspond to the original, where he assures that the accused does not appear.

He also alleged in his petition to the judge that The United States does not recognize the legitimacy of Maduro or members of his “regime” as diplomatic representatives of Venezuela, because today it recognizes Juan Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela.

(With information from EFE)

Keep reading:

Venezuelan jurists asked the US Justice to continue the process against Alex Saab

Inflation without brakes: the Venezuelan currency registered a devaluation of 39% against the dollar in the last month

The former treasurer of Hugo Chávez convicted of laundering in the US accepted bribes for more than USD 100 million