Alex Saab will serve a year in prison in the US while the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro continues to press for his release

Alex Saab in prison during the hearing with Judge O. Sullivan (Federal Court of Florida)

Alex Saabaccused of being the figurehead of the dictator of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro, will meet on October 16 one year imprisoned in the United States without a date for the start of his trial for money laundering and in the midst of speculation about whether he is the subject of negotiations between the two countries.

The start of the trial of this businessman of Lebanese origin born in Colombia and nationalized Venezuelan for conspiracy to launder money was initially scheduled for this Tuesday, October 11, but it was postponed without date.

Until now, the process against Saab is focused on elucidating whether, as the defense alleges, he held a position in Venezuela with diplomatic immunity, which, if accepted by the court headed by the judge Robert N. Scola could save you from judgment.

Last May, a US appeals court rejected Saab’s immunity appeal and remanded the case to the Miami trial court.

Chavista supporters demand the release of Alex Saab during a demonstration in Caracas (REUTERS / Leonardo Fernandez Viloria)

Saab, 50 years old, was extradited to the United States on October 16, 2021 from Cape Verde, a former Portuguese colony in West Africa, where he was arrested in 2020 as a result of an international arrest warrant requested by the US justice system.

According to the indictment, between 2011 and at least 2015, Saab and his partner Alvaro Pulidowho is a fugitive, conspired with others to launder the proceeds of a network of corruption based on bribes aimed at obtaining contracts to carry out public projects and fraud in the foreign exchange control system in Venezuela.

Saab and Pulido are accused of transferring from Venezuela, through the United States, approximately 350 million dollars to accounts that they owned or controlled in other countries, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

The businessman pleaded “not guilty” in November 2021 and faces a sentence of about 20 years.

On February 28, Maduro said in a virtual intervention before the United Nations Human Rights Council that the Saab trial in the United States “is riddled with serious vices and aberrant distortions.”

The “kidnapping” of Saab was the reason that the Venezuelan regime gave for suspending in October last year the dialogue it was holding in Mexico with the opposition.

In the year since Saab’s arrival in Miami there have been some signs of a rapprochement between the United States and Venezuela.

In May, the government of President Joe Biden announced that, at the request of the Venezuelan opposition, it was going to withdraw some economic sanctions against Venezuela, to allow the oil company Chevron to negotiate with the state-owned PDVSA “the terms of possible future activities” in the country. South American.

However, Washington made it clear that this measure “will not mean any increase in the regime’s income” and that it does not entail a change in policies regarding Venezuela and warned that it was willing to tighten sanctions against that country if it sees reasons for it.

The Maduro dictatorship, concerned about the information that Alex Saab may provide to the US, continues to press for the release of the Colombian businessman

On October 1 came the surprise of the liberation of two nephews of Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flowerswho had been sentenced to 18 years in prison for drug trafficking in the United States, which were exchanged for seven Americans imprisoned without trial in Venezuela.

The Venezuelan exiles in the United States shouted to the sky for that decision that the Biden Administration branded as “difficult” and “painful”.

In addition, some opponents said that Saab was really the one Maduro wanted back homesuch as Gustavo Tarre, representative before the OAS of Juan Guaidó, whom Washington considers interim president of Venezuela since 2018.

In an interview published by the Miami Journal of the AmericasTarre, who was prevented from participating in the recent OAS meeting in Lima, said that the Maduro regime proposed to the United States the release of all political prisoners in Venezuela in exchange for Alex Saab.

According to voice of americaUS government broadcaster, an official who spoke anonymously with journalists after the release of Maduro’s nephews on October 1 was asked if the release of Alex Saab was considered and replied that they ask the Department of Justice the question .

(With information from EFE)

