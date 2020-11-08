Alex Trebek Dies: ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Was 80

Alex Trebek, the beloved host of gameshow “Jeopardy!” since its 1984 debut in syndication, has died of pancreatic most cancers. He was 80.

The official “Jeopardy!” Twitter account introduced the information on Sunday morning, writing: “‘Jeopardy!’ is saddened to share that Alex Trebek handed away peacefully at residence early this morning, surrounded by household and buddies.”

Trebek revealed in March 2019 that he had been identified with Stage 4 pancreatic most cancers. “I’ve lived life, a full life and I’m nearing the tip of that life,” he instructed USA At this time in October. Sony has confirmed that “Jeopardy!” episodes hosted by Trebek will air by means of Dec. 25, and his final day within the studio was Oct. 29. “Jeopardy!” isn’t saying plans for a brand new host at the moment.

“At this time we misplaced a legend and a beloved member of the Sony Photos household,” stated Tony Vinciquerra, Chairman and CEO of Sony Photos Leisure. “For 37 superb years, Alex was that comforting voice, that second of escape and leisure on the finish of a protracted, exhausting day for thousands and thousands of individuals around the globe. He was the guts and soul of ‘Jeopardy!’ and he can be deeply missed by everybody who made him a part of their lives. Our hearts exit to Jean, Matthew, Emily and Nicky.”

The jovial host gained 5 Daytime Emmy Awards for excellent recreation present host. In 2011, Trebek acquired a Peabody Award for “encouraging, celebrating and rewarding information”; “Jeopardy!” is the one post-1960 recreation present to be so honored.

“Jeopardy!,” a gameshow created by Merv Griffin that first ran on NBC from 1964-75, was as soon as the province of host Artwork Fleming, who died in 1995. However it’s now exhausting to think about the present as one thing separate from Trebek.

Trebek held the Guinness World Report for probably the most gameshow episodes hosted by the identical presenter (similar program) since June 13, 2014. Trebek hosted greater than 8,200 episodes of “Jeopardy!” over the course of 37 seasons.

The “Jeopardy!” web site has included a quote from Trebek — “I feel what makes ‘Jeopardy!’ particular is that, amongst all of the quiz and recreation exhibits on the market, ours tends to reward and encourage studying” — and from his supply of the “solutions” to his interactions with the contestants on the present, Trebek confirmed himself to be a person fascinated about mental pursuits of every kind — not an empty go well with like so many different recreation present hosts.



Kenichiro Yoshida, chairman, president and CEO of Sony Company, additionally paid tribute to Trebek: “We be a part of our colleagues at Sony Photos in mourning the passing of Alex Trebek. Alex was a rare expertise whose intelligence, wit and comforting presence appealed to thousands and thousands of individuals around the globe and made ‘Jeopardy!’ the excellent present it’s at present.”

Trebek hosted quite a lot of different recreation exhibits, together with “The Wizard of Odds,” “Double Dare,” “Excessive Rollers,” “Battlestars,” “Basic Focus” and “To Inform the Fact.”

George Alexander Trebek was born in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. He grew up in a bilingual family, talking French and English. He earned a level in philosophy on the College of Ottawa.

Keen on a profession in information broadcasting, he joined the Canadian Broadcasting Firm (CBC), the place he coated nationwide information and particular occasions for each radio and tv. He first hosted a present, the CBC program “Music Hop,” in 1963. Trebek hosted the CBC’s classical music applications from 1967 to 1970, together with performances by Glenn Gould.

Transferring to the U.S. in 1973, he hosted a brand new NBC recreation present, “The Wizard of Odds.” A yr later Trebek hosted the favored recreation present “Excessive Rollers,” which had two runs on NBC (1974–76, 1978–80), and a syndicated season (1975–76). He hosted the short-lived CBS recreation present “Double Dare” and the second season of the Toronto-shot “The $128,000 Query.”

Throughout the heyday of the TV recreation present, the hosts of such applications usually appeared as panelists or gamers on different exhibits. In a single visitor look on a particular week of NBC’s “Card Sharks” in 1980, Trebek competed towards quite a lot of different hosts in a week-long spherical robin event for charity that he finally gained.

After a interval of irritating stints internet hosting exhibits of brief period, he took the reins of the brand new syndicated model of “Jeopardy!” in 1984.

In 1987, whereas persevering with to host “Jeopardy!,” Trebek took on internet hosting duties on NBC’s “Basic Focus,” his second present for Mark Goodson. He hosted each exhibits concurrently till September 1991, when “Basic Focus” went off the air. In 1991 Trebek turned the primary individual to host three American recreation exhibits on the similar time, taking up as host of NBC’s “To Inform the Fact,” additionally for Goodson-Todman, from February till that sequence’ finish in Could.

A frequent visitor star and visitor host, he appeared at the very least twice on “Jimmy Kimmel Stay”; and guested on CBS sitcom “How I Met Your Mom” in December 2010 and on “Scorching in Cleveland” in March 2014. On the sequence finale episode of “The Colbert Report” on December 18, 2014, Trebek greeted Colbert because the latter boarded a sleigh pushed by Santa Claus and Abraham Lincoln and departed from the studio for the ultimate time. He additionally appeared in lots of commercials for Colonial Penn Life Insurance coverage.

In 2011 he acquired a lifetime achievement award from the Nationwide Academy of Tv Arts & Sciences, which presents the Daytime Emmys. He was inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Corridor of Fame and was additionally honored as one of many “Giants of Broadcasting” by the Library of American Broadcasting in 2013, when he additionally acquired the Alexander Graham Bell Medal from the Nationwide Geographic Society for his 25 years as host of the Nationwide Geographic Bee.

Trebek had long-standing commitments to quite a few charities and academic organizations. He sat on the boards of the Nationwide Geographic Society Training Basis and the Nationwide Advisory Council for the Literary Volunteers of America. Trebek participated in 13 USO excursions, and he traveled to many growing nations in help of World Imaginative and prescient, reporting on the group’s efforts on behalf of youngsters. He adopted a village in Zambia, Africa, serving to to construct a faculty, properties for academics and a medical facility.

Trebek was married to Elaine Callei (now generally known as Elaine Trebek Kares) from 1974 till their divorce in 1981.

He’s survived by his second spouse, Jean, and his youngsters Matthew, Emily and Nicky.