Alex Trebek Sends Posthumous Thanksgiving Message to Fans

“Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek continues to be inspiring followers, even three weeks after he died at 80. The beloved TV persona had taped sufficient episodes of “Jeopardy” to final till the week of Jan. 4.

Though Trebek was within the late phases of pancreatic most cancers, he was nonetheless internet hosting new episodes of the present up till 10 days earlier than his dying.

The “Jeopardy” Twitter account posted a clip from the present that airs on Thanksgiving. “Excessive on our checklist of issues to be grateful for this yr: Alex’s Thanksgiving message from right this moment’s present. We hope you may have a secure and joyful Thanksgiving!,” the tweet learn.

“Regardless of what America and the remainder of the world are experiencing proper now, there are various causes to be grateful,” Trebek stated within the pre-recorded message.

“There are increasingly folks extending useful palms to do a kindness to their neighbors. Hold the religion! We’re going to get by all of this, and we’re going to be a greater society due to it,” Trebek concludes within the message.

Final week, “Jeopardy” posted a message from Trebek, who was carrying a purple ribbon for World Pancreatic Most cancers Day, urging viewers to get examined if they’ve signs of the illness.

Although a everlasting alternative host has not been named, “Jeopardy” champion Ken Jennings would be the first in a collection of interim hosts, beginning on Jan. 11. A choice of 10 of Trebek’s greatest episodes will air between Dec. 21 and 28. Jennings, who had a 74-game profitable streak, holds the all-time file for highest winnings in regular-season play. Manufacturing on the episodes with Jennings internet hosting begins Monday.