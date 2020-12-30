Alex Trebek’s Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Episodes to Air in January

A set of 5 “Jeopardy!” episodes with late host Alex Trebek are scheduled to air from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, marking the final new installments of the sequence to embody the beloved host.

Taped in late October, the upcoming episodes came about simply earlier than Trebek died on Nov. 8. The primary episode in the week’s set of content material will characteristic a message concerning the significance of the vacation season of giving. The final episode, airing Jan. 8, can even embody a tribute to the present’s decades-long host for his contribution to the staple sequence.

Although Trebek will not give you the chance to host “Jeopardy!,” the present will go on in following weeks. Visitor host Ken Jennings, recognized for his standing because the contestant with the longest win streak on the present, will take over starting Jan. 11.

Trebek revealed his stage-four pancreatic most cancers prognosis in March 2019, however went on to proceed internet hosting the favored recreation present all through his battle with the illness. By his final day in studio filming on Oct. 29, the host had taken half in over 8,200 episodes over the course of 37 “Jeopardy!” seasons.

His work on the present has landed him a document from Guinness World Information for internet hosting essentially the most episodes of a single recreation present. He additionally earned 5 Daytime Emmy awards due to his position on the long-running present, as effectively.

“Jeopardy!” remains to be on its thirty seventh season. It’s produced by Sony Footage Tv and distributed domestically by CBS Tv Distribution. Worldwide distribution is headed by ViacomCBS International Distribution Group.