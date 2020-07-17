Alex Trebek’s First ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode Will be Rebroadcast

“Jeopardy!” has introduced that it’s going to air a retrospective collection beginning July 20, rebroadcasting memorable moments from all through the present’s 36 years on air.

The favored quiz present’s four-week collection will function 20 episodes, together with the present’s 1984 premiere, which options Alex Trebek. The beloved gameshow host has been on board for the entire present’s seasons since its revival.

Every week of the collection follows a theme, with the primary week specializing in the present’s first decade, whereas the second week will be devoted to movie star episodes. The present’s premiere will air alongside rebroadcasts of episodes starring the primary record-setting contestant and “super-champion” throughout the first week.

The ultimate two weeks of the rebroadcast collection will comply with the 2002 Million Greenback Masters competitors, the place contestants from the present’s first 18 seasons returned to compete towards one another.

“What’s unbelievable about ‘JEOPARDY!’ is that it has historic significance whereas remaining culturally related right now,” mentioned Govt Producer Mike Richards in a press launch. “I do know our followers will love the nostalgia whereas nonetheless having fun with the gameplay.”

The dip into “JEOPARDY!” archives will give viewers entry to content material as they await the present’s 37th season approaches its Sept 7. premiere, with a number of the episodes having solely ever been aired as soon as earlier than.

The present’s upcoming season will function episodes recorded with out an viewers, on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. Journey points, age demographics and Trebek’s battle with stage four pancreatic most cancers performed a job within the determination to take away audiences from the latest recordings, a supply informed Selection in March.