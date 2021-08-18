Alexa Moreno will raffle autographed tights for “good causes”

The native of Mexicali, Baja California shared a message through her social networks where she announced that she will raffle off some of her leotards autographed by her (Photo: REUTERS / Lindsey Wasson)

After the brilliant presentation he had Alexa Moreno in Tokyo 2020, the Mexican gymnast returned to the country to focus on her future around her sports career. But before that, the fourth best Olympic gymnast in horse jumping it took a few minutes to support those most in need.

The original of Mexicali, Baja California, shared this Monday, August 16, a message through his social networks where he announced that will raffle off some of her leotards autographed by her, the only condition was that the suits would be used for “good causes”, so it summoned its users on social networks to find that cause.

Through his official Twitter account, he shared the announcement and summoned all who were interested in participating:

“They are looking for good causes to support through some autographed tights or if you have some good ideas leave it here”

Alexa Moreno will give away autographed tights (Photo: Twitter / @alexa_moreno_mx)

Immediately different Athlete’s followers sent their proposals to Alexa Moreno to be the creditors of the articles that could benefit financially those who need it. The Fundación Nariz Roja AC, which is responsible for supporting children with cancer, expressed his desire to compete for the Olympic athlete’s changing rooms.

“It will be an honor to be able to raffle off the leotards of a teacher, of an Invincible to buy chemo for children and adults with cancer,” wrote the association that helps infants and young people with this disease with medical treatments.

Quickly reached 2,700 “like” reactions and hundreds of proposals for the 27-year-old gymnast to give away her clothes. What’s more was congratulated for the initiative he took to support those who need it, there were also those who recognized his brilliant performance in Tokyo 2020.

Alexa Moreno caused controversy with a publication of hers, because through Twitter she wrote a moving message saying goodbye to Japan of gymnastics in general (Photo: REUTERS / Lindsey Wasson)

Once your participation in the Tokyo Olympics, Alexa Moreno caused controversy with a publication of hers, because through Twitter she wrote a moving message in which she said goodbye to Japan of gymnastics in general.

Until that moment it was unknown what was going to happen to the athlete high performance, because her followers wanted to see her in one more Olympic edition and see her in Paris 2024.

He later spoke at a press conference unveiled about a injury to your shoulder, which required surgical intervention, so it was not known what would happen to the 27-year-old gymnast. He reported that it was a long-standing injury and that I had postponed it to get to the 2020 games.

In that same space, he declared that Mexico requires greater investment in sports, mainly in gymnastics. He noted that the country is in a stage of “kindergarten” with disciplineWell, Mexican sports it has not been focused on her and new talents are unknown.

Alexa Moreno revealed about an injury to her shoulder (Photo: REUTERS / Lindsey Wasson)

He asked that sports institutions give more support and provide material to gyms training, in addition requested a strategic plan to promote artistic gymnastics.

On the other hand, he pointed out that participating in a third Olympic Games requires discipline, responsibility and “a good reason” to compete, as he explained it to ESPN.

“I think you have to find a good reason or a goal that you really want to meet to make a new Olympic cycle, they have to be very clear objectives because it is not easy ”.

So far it is unknown about the decisions that the athlete will make, so it will be a matter of waiting what will happen for Paris 2024.

KEEP READING:

“It’s a very complicated decision”: Alexa Moreno between retirement and Paris 2024

Enrique Burak suffered an assault in CDMX with a gun in hand

Lupita González received a 1.5 million sports scholarship despite not participating in Tokyo 2020