Alexa voice assistant not working: Amazon is having trouble fixing its crash [Actualizado]

[Actualizado 21/01/2022 10:33 AM CET]: The service already seems to work in its entirety, having been a fall of just over two hours approximately. The company has not given details on what the cause was.

[Artículo original]:

Alexa seems to be down in some countries. Amazon’s voice assistant It has been giving problems to its users since this morning. The reports have begun to emerge a few hours ago, when multiple users have realized that Alexa did not respond to the main functions.

Through the Down Detector website we can see that since 8 AM the service has suffered a spike in terms of connection problems. In addition, everything indicates that there would also be problems in Amazon Web Services.

Problems with Alexa and Web Services in Europe

According to the numerous reports of his fall, the Alexa service is having problems in multiple countries in Europe, including Germany, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom. Users with Echo speakers and other products that work with Alexa have indicated that they are seeing a connection error with the following phrase: ‘something went wrong’.

We for our part have also had connection problems, and for the moment they persist. However, the most curious of all is that, the Amazon status website indicates that everything is normal.

We will update the article with more news about it, but everything points to a severe drop in some of Amazon’s services. We will be waiting for it.

Article in development…