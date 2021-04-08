Alexander Litvinenko, Cambridge Analytica Crisis Feature in Podcast

International podcast writer Wondery is launching its first U.Ok.-produced podcast, entitled “British Scandal,” with a trifecta of tales that rocked Britain and shocked the world.

The three seasons are narrated by co-host of the award-winning podcast “My Dad Wrote a Porno” and ex-Radio 1 presenter Alice Levine, alongside comic, host of “The Political Occasion Podcast” and former political advisor Matt Forde.

“British Scandal” launches with the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko, the Russian dissident who dared to tackle the Kremlin and subsequently fled to the U.Ok., to be granted asylum in 2000. In November 2006, Litvinenko grew to become extraordinarily unwell and was hospitalised in London; simply over three weeks later, he grew to become the primary individual in the world to be killed by deadly drug polonium-210, sparking a diplomatic disaster that dragged U.Ok. and Russia relations to their lowest level for the reason that finish of the Chilly Struggle.

The second season explores the story of David Kelly, the famend British scientist and weapons skilled who was discovered useless in an Oxfordshire wooden in 2003. Kelly’s demise — and subsequent fallout from a file that claimed Iraq had weapons of mass destruction which may very well be deployed in underneath an hour — led to a political disaster for Prime Minister Tony Blair and communications director Alastair Campbell.

The third season in the collection appears to be like on the 2018 Cambridge Analytica disaster in which the analytics agency was implicated in an information breach, harvesting the non-public information of over 87 million Fb customers.

“Our mission is to offer leisure and data by our modern, immersive and emotive podcasts and we’re excited to launch our U.Ok. originals and create our first ever worldwide collection,” mentioned Declan Moore, head of worldwide for Wondery. “‘British Scandal’ is a riveting journey by seismic crises, political outrage and public uproar, with questions, theories and themes from the scandals nonetheless resonating the world over as we speak. By the fantastically crafted and interesting narration of hosts Alice and Matt, we’re assured that ‘British Scandal’ will attraction to podcast followers and potential new listeners alike.”

Levine mentioned: “‘British Scandal’ is an incredible likelihood to take a deep dive into some occasions that all of us keep in mind from the information, which actually are stranger than fiction. Revisiting them with far, understanding what we all know now, throws up some unimaginable surprises.”

Forde added: “I like scandal and I like speaking to Alice Levine about scandals, so this present is ideal for me. The most important British scandal of all is that this podcast didn’t exist already.”

The producer of “British Scandal” is Russell Finch, who was beforehand a senior govt at U.Ok. podcast manufacturing firm Somethin’ Else.

“British Scandal” is on the market from April 27.