Alexander Zverev is being investigated for an episode of gender violence against his former partner

This Monday, those responsible for the ATP men’s circuit announced the opening of an investigation into the accusations of gender violence made against the German Alexander Zverev by her ex-partner, the tennis player Olga Sharypova,.

“An investigation is underway into the accusations leveled against Alexander Zverev at the ATP Masters 1000 in Shanghai in 2019 ″, the agency said in a statement. “The ATP fully condemns any type of violence or abuse and will investigate such allegations related to conduct at an ATP member tournament,” the brief continues.

Last year, the former Russian junior tennis player Olga Sharypova accused, without going to court, Zverev of physical and psychological violence, accusations that at the time were rejected by the athlete. But, the online magazine Slate published in August more details about these complaints, prompting the 24-year-old German to initiate legal proceedings and publish a statement in which he “categorically” denied having exercised violence against his ex-girlfriend.

One of the accusations of the tennis player against the number 4 in the world made reference to the alleged acts of violence during the Shanghai Masters 1000 in 2019.

The general director of the ATP, Massimo Calvelli, indicated for his part that “the accusations raised against Alexander Zverev they are serious and they have a responsibility to be treated ”. Unlike federations and organizations in other sports, the body that governs professional tennis does not currently have a policy on domestic violence towards its players.

The ATP revealed this Monday that it will study the recommendations of an independent report on the matter that has just been delivered and that it will consequently modify its policy to “ensure that all adults and minors involved in professional tennis are safe and protected against abuses ”.

