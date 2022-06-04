Alexander Zverev returned to the court on crutches after his injury and was applauded after announcing his retirement from the match against Rafael Nadal

In the Court Philippe Chatrierwhere Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev played one of the semifinals of the Roland Garros 2022 men’s tournamentAll kinds of emotions were experienced. From the ecstasy for the great tennis that both offered to the shock generated by the injury of the German, who shrieked when he felt severe pain in his right ankle. moments later, He went out on the court on crutches, hugged his opponent and won a standing ovation from the entire audience.

The Spanish Nadal had stayed with the first set by 10-8 in favor in the tie break and in the same way the second quarter was heading. At the same point that the Spaniard equalized 6-6, Zverev fell to the brick dust of the pitch and impressed everyone with his displays of pain. Precisely at the same moment that he hit the last out ball with his racket, he stumbled, lost his balance and was injured.

“Very sad for him. He was playing an amazing tournament. He is a great colleague on tour. All that he has struggled to win a Grand Slam tournament and has been unlucky. I am sure that he will win, not one, but more than one. I hope he recovers very soon”, Nadal declared after the action (they had played for 3 hours 15 minutes).

Zverev left surrounded by applause from the public (REUTERS / Yves Herman)

Sascha (3rd in the ATP ranking) He replicated his best performance in this edition of the French Grand Slam: he had already reached the semifinals last year, when he fell against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas. He aspired to qualify for the second final of one of his four favorite tournaments, since in 2020 he played the decisive match against Austrian Dominic Thiem at the US Open.

For its part, Rafael Nadal will play the 14th Roland Garros final in his sporting career: the 13-time champion of French powder – maximum winner in history – holds with this triumph a record of 111 wins in this traditional contest and just 3 losses: lost in 2009 against the Swedish Robin Söderling in the round of 16, in 2015 vs. Serbian Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals and semifinals of 2021 also against Djokovic. In addition, he could not appear to play in 2016 against his compatriot Marcel Granollers due to injury. Rafa (35 years and 5th on the planet), waits for the definition by the winner of the clash between the Norwegian Casper Ruud and the Croatian Marin Cilic.

