Alexandra Daddario: 6 Marvel Or DC Characters She’d Be Perfect To Play

She-Hulk

We nonetheless have but to see who Marvel will solid as Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters, in any other case often known as the extra steadily inexperienced however virtually equally sturdy She-Hulk, for her self-titled TV present slated to debut finally on Disney+. There are greater than sufficient fantastic candidates to fill this position, and Alexandra Daddario had already made nearly as good a case as any of them, if not a greater one, together with her badass resilience in San Andreas and correct health observe in Baywatch as just some examples. Nevertheless, she has by no means had the expertise of a full-body transformation with make-up, comparable to how Zoe Saldana or Karen Gillan have within the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, however, hey, there’s a first time for the whole lot.