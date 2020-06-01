Alexandra Daddario: 6 Marvel Or DC Characters She’d Be Perfect To Play

Depart a Remark
Because the daughter of a warrior goddess, the daughter of a helicopter rescue pilot, and a lifeguard, Alexandra Daddario has spent most of her time saving the world with out having to don spandex and a cape. After all, any performer of the identical caliber and skyrocketing fame finally earns his or herself a spot within the Marvel motion pictures. Plus, however, there are quite a lot of DC characters whom she would possibly match the footwear of seamlessly.
Truly, the 34-year-old actress does present the voice of Janet “The Wasp” Van Dyne within the Marvel Avengers Academy video and likewise performs Lois Lane within the upcoming animated DC movie Superman: Man of Tomorrow, an origin story additionally starring Emmy-winner Darren Criss because the voice of a younger Clark Kent. Nevertheless, I need to see Alexandra Daddario play the hero of the story (hell, even taking part in the villain could be a wondrous sight), but in addition from past the confines of a recording studio.
That being stated, the final word query now could be which character, from inside both the Marvel lexicon or inside the pages of DC Comics, is Alexandra Daddario the correct actress to breathe new life into? Three names from both respective universe come to thoughts.
Zatanna
Not solely does Alexandra Daddario know a factor or two about magic, having performed a half-human, half-goddess in Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief in addition to a poster woman for ’80s satanic panic in We Summon the Darkness, however she can also be partially of Italian ancestry. That description is an virtually actual match for Zatanna Zatara, a robust DC crimefighter who additionally moonlights with a magician’s act. Plus, the types of horrifying creatures of the night time that the sorceress has confronted off towards together with the remainder of Justice League Darkish would most likely be a chunk of cake to Daddario, who has had equally beastly interactions within the 2013 Percy Jackson sequel, Sea of Monsters.
Tigra
With Kristen Wiig going through off towards Gal Gadot in director Patty Jenkins’ extremely anticipated sequel Marvel Girl 1984 as a villainous half-woman, half-jungle cat named Cheetah, Marvel have to be questioning how they’ll high such an concept. Nicely, how a couple of heroic half-woman, half-jungle cat named Tigra? Plus, for those who put an image of Alexandra Daddario subsequent to a drawing of Greer Nelson (a former mannequin, lab assistant, and, later, an Avenger resurrected from close to dying with wonderful, cat-like skills by a secret inhabitants of feline-esque individuals), fairly frankly, the resemblance is virtually uncanny.
Poison Ivy
Then again, for no matter degree of cool any Marvel heroine possesses, a DC villainess counts for double and few feminine foes in Batman’s rogues gallery have an impact fairly as transfixing as Poison Ivy. Yet one more instance of nature gone bizarre in comics, the plant-like humanoid and her distinctive type of reversed eco-terrorism (utilizing crops to assault mankind) might make for an intriguing impediment towards Robert Pattinson’s Darkish Knight in Matt Reeves’ upcoming reboot The Batman, or in a subsequent Gotham stand-off. Both approach, Alexandra Daddario has the flexibility and, in fact, the beautiful magnificence to make up for the final time Pamela Isley graced the silver display screen in Batman & Robin, with all due respect to Uma Thurman who was simply taking orders.
Firestar
A Marvel comics character who has not been granted a lot consideration in different types of media for a really very long time is Firestar (to not be confused with DC alien superhero Starfire whom you would possibly acknowledge from Teen Titans or the more moderen reside motion DC Universe authentic sequence Titans… even when that’s forgivable). This mutant, whose actual title is Angelica Jones, has spectacular skills in vitality projection that made her a worthy ally to the X-Males and the Avengers alike, however she has but to seem in any reside motion Marvel movies. Possibly Firestar simply wants the correct actress to tug off the balancing act required to painting her with a robust exterior and coronary heart of gold, like Alexandra Daddario has mastered in a lot of her filmography.
Supergirl
I take pleasure in Melissa Benoist as Kara Zor-El on The CW’s Arrowverse iteration of Supergirl as a lot as the subsequent particular person and genuinely can’t consider a single purpose to recast the position, which is why I suggest a unique iteration of the Kryptonian heroine to adapt to cinema as an alternative. Lara Kent is the [daughter of Superman and Wonder Woman](https://dc.fandom.com/wiki/Lara(Earth-31) in an alternate timeline during which she turns into Supergirl, and likewise turns into a key participant in the latest volumes of Frank Miller’s Batman universe which was kickstarted by 1986’s _The Darkish Knight Returns. Casting Alexandra Daddario as this iconic spawn of two excellent specimens would possibly break a number of guidelines within the DCEU’s continuity, however what else is new?
She-Hulk
We nonetheless have but to see who Marvel will solid as Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters, in any other case often known as the extra steadily inexperienced however virtually equally sturdy She-Hulk, for her self-titled TV present slated to debut finally on Disney+. There are greater than sufficient fantastic candidates to fill this position, and Alexandra Daddario had already made nearly as good a case as any of them, if not a greater one, together with her badass resilience in San Andreas and correct health observe in Baywatch as just some examples. Nevertheless, she has by no means had the expertise of a full-body transformation with make-up, comparable to how Zoe Saldana or Karen Gillan have within the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, however, hey, there’s a first time for the whole lot.
What do you suppose? Will Alexandra Daddario discover her reside motion comedian e book film calling with any of those Marvel or DC goddesses?
