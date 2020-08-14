Alexandra Daddario’s Lost Girls and Love Hotels Trailer Is Like Fifty Shades In Japan

When a smash hit literary adaptation just like the Fifty Shades of Gray trilogy leaves the impression it does on moviegoers, you’ll be able to wager that form of success goes to be emulated fairly a bit. We’ve seen Netflix make some hay with its personal Fifty Shades clone, due to the discharge of the sensual thriller 365 Days. And now, a brand new competitor is taking the sector, as Alexandra Daddario’s Lost Girls and Love Hotels is about to go down a really related path, with the heated motion going down in Japan. See it for your self within the movie’s first trailer under.