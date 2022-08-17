Alexei Navalny called for tougher sanctions for Putin’s partner oligarchs

Alexei Navalny (Reuters)

The Russian opponent Alexei Navalny has asked Western countries on Wednesday to issue tougher sanctions against the Russian oligarchs while the war against Ukraine continues, since in his opinion, President Vladimir Putin, and his they keep “getting away with it”.

“Putin’s war with Ukraine has been going on for six months now. From day one, Western leaders were adamant that Putin’s oligarchs and bribes would face sanctions and that this time they would not get away with it, but they got away with it.”, he has protested on Twitter from the Russian prison where he is serving a nine-year sentence for a crime of tax fraud.

Navalny has assured that although there is a broad consensus in international institutions such as the European Commission or the United States Congress to sanction the “warmongers”, at the moment of specifying, “everything falls apart”.

“Nothing happens. Leaders make great speeches, but decisions get stuck somewhere”, he has protested through a long string of messages on the aforementioned social network in which he names several examples of some of the “sponsors” of the family and the alleged mistresses of Putin who would have dodged these sanctions, such as the head of Gazprom , Alexei Miller.

Navalny has continued to name some of these Putin-friendly oligarchs, such as Roman Abramovichformer owner of Chelsea FC, who would have escaped being among the sanctions and regretted that only a quarter (46) of the 200 richest Russians in the world who appear on the Forbes list have been punished.

“That doesn’t sound much like an all-out war against Putin’s oligarchs to me.”, said Navalny, for whom it is “clear” that in the West they are either “not doing their job”, or “they are happy to be cheated”, swiping even that might have been corrupted. “Did I hear there was a briefcase?” she wondered.

“I call on all voters and legislators in the EU, UK, US and Canada to to put pressure on the Executive and force it to stop demagoguery and urgently apply massive personal sanctions against Putin’s thieves.”

“Sanctions are needed to force the aggressor to stop the war. To press it. There are complex solutions like the oil and gas embargo, but then there are really simple ones, like personal sanctions”, insisted the activist, who has proposed the expulsion for twenty years from the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom of those who publicly defend the war.

Navalny is serving a nine-year prison sentence in a penal colony near the Russian city of Vladimir on embezzlement charges that he and his allies say are politically motivated. But he has continued to relay messages to his lawyers.

Navalny, 46, rose to fame as an anti-corruption blogger and, before his imprisonment, mobilized anti-government protests across Russia.

In 2020, he barely survived a poisoning attack that he has blamed on Russian authorities but in which the Kremlin has denied any involvement. Last year he was arrested on his return from treatment in Germany, drawing widespread condemnation abroad.

His anti-corruption organization has drawn up a list of more than 6,000 officials whom he accuses of backing the Russian operation in neighboring Ukraine.

