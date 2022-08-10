Alexis Sánchez signed with Olympique Marseille and sparked a fan revolution: the blooper that caused concern

Alexis Sánchez arrived in France and almost got injured

Alexis Sanchez He closed his stage with Inter Milano and went to the European market in search of a new opportunity within the main leagues of the continent. After a long transfer window as a free footballer where he even sent a wink to River Platefinally it was the Olympic Marseille who accelerated for the Chilean and finalized his incorporation. In the official presentation of him with the colors of the French team, the winger was close to starting his stay with the left foot.

Several fans approached the doors of the club to welcome the most recent signing and Alexis made the decision to go out to greet those who gave him love from the first moment. What the native of Tocopilla never imagined is that when it comes to running in front of the fans he almost runs out of season: he stepped on a flare and a security guard had to help him to stay on his feet.

With the number 70 on his back, concern appeared for a few seconds and a supporter recorded the moment in which Sánchez stumbled in front of the fences. However, everything was in laughter since the footballer continued on his way and he turned to confirm that nothing had happened to compromise his physique ahead of the first training sessions at Marseille.

Alexis already posed with the Marseille shirt and chose number 70 (Photo: OM_Officiel)

Through an official statement, the French runner-up indicated that the player successfully passed the medical examination with the club one day after arriving in the Mediterranean city and having reached an agreement with his contract. Alexis will be formally presented this Wednesday before the media and will be immediately available to play with the team coached by Croatian Igor Tudor.

At 33 years old, Sánchez adds a new historic European club and another league to his career after having played for Arsenal, Manchester United, Barcelona e Inter. With the Chilean national team he played 143 games and in total he has 17 titles.

Although Olympique has not given details of his contract, various local media assure that signed for one year, with the option of an additional one, and that his salary will amount to 3 million euros. Sánchez arrived in Marseille last night, where he was already welcomed by a large group of passionate Marseille fans who will accompany him in this new challenge.

KEEP READING:

Luis Suárez’s continental dream is over: Nacional was beaten by Goianiense and said goodbye to the Copa Sudamericana

“He is here to play and compete”: the details of the silent rehabilitation that Chiquito Romero carried out before arriving at Boca Juniors

The violent record of the police officer accused of shooting the Jiu Jitsu champion Leandro Lo

With information from EFE