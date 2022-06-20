Alexis Sánchez’s unexpected nod to River Plate on social networks that turned on fans

The Chilean defended the colors of River between 2007 and 2008 in a total of 31 official matches (Photo: AP)

The second half of the year did not start in the way expected by the fans of River Plate. Before the imminent departure of Julian Alvarez to Manchester City, the lack of alternatives in attack is an issue to be resolved in the corridors of the Monumental and, suddenly, a photo on social networks raised the illusions of the fans.

With the phrase “AlmaSoul” as caption of the image, Alexis Sánchez passed by the vicinity of the Millionaire stadium and posted the testimony on his Instagram profile. The same was taken from the Labruna Bridge, where thousands of fans pass in each game in which the Núñez team plays at home and automatically the supporters echoed the story on social networks suspecting a wink by the Chilean to return to the club.

In the contractual field, The winger will be released on June 30the Inter Milan He has no intention of renewing the bond and is already analyzing offers to take his next step in his long professional career. Within his career, the passage through River Plate between 2007 and 2008 stands out, when he was crowned Clausura champion under the orders of Diego Simeone. He accumulated a total of 31 official matches, taking into account those of the domestic championships and the 2008 Libertadores: scored four times.

Alexis’s photo: view of the Monumental from the Labruna Bridge (Photo: Instagram)

The reality is that Sánchez’s main goal is to continue his career in Europe, but in case of not having any alternative that seduces him, he looks out of the corner of his eye at a possible return to Millionaire. However, the Chilean will have to give up on several points of his economic claims if he really wants to wear the River shirt again, since the realities in the Old Continent and in South America are totally different when it comes to talking about contracts and salaries, beyond that the Gang is capable of making an effort for a star of its level, just as it would if it advances in the case Luis Suarez. The advantage: when you arrive with the token in your possession, you should not have to pay money for the pass.

According to the Italian media The Gazzetta dello Sport, the main obstacle in the contract renewal with Inter is that Alexis does not want anything to do with a contract reduction and from the leadership they seek to lower costs in a soccer player who would not be among the first options of coach Simone Inzaghi. The transfer window is long and the stories surrounding Núñez’s club, such as those of Suarez y Miguel Borgia for example, they seem to have several more chapters ahead of them.

