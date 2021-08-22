Alexis Vega celebrated her daughter’s christening with an extravagant party

Alexis Vega celebrated the christening of his daughter (Photo: [email protected])

The rojiblanco striker, Alexis vega shared some photos of the great celebration he held on the occasion of the christening of her little daughter, Victoria. The footballer showed the details that framed the celebration, where there was a huge ornament with balloons and lights, floral decorations everywhere and tables with details in gold and pink.

In addition, one of the most special guests and godfather of his daughter, was the goalkeeper of Chivas, Raúl Gudiño who is seen in a photograph together with his family.

It should be remembered that Alexis Vega is going through a good time after having had an outstanding performance in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where they managed to climb a step on the podium and take the bronze. However, it was believed that his departure to the old continent would be imminent, since there were already several offers on the door.

El Porto, where his compatriot also militates, “Tecatito” Corona was one of the most interested, according to various media the Dragons they will have offered USD 8.4 million by Vega; However, the rojiblanca board of directors would have rejected the offer, since they will not let their player go for less than 10 million.

Raúl Gudiño was the godfather of Victoria, daughter of Alexis Vega (Photo: [email protected])

Although, Guadalajara only owns the 80% of Alexis Vega’s letter, the remaining 20% ​​corresponds to Toluca, so the Flock would only see USD 6.7 million and your profit would be little more than USD 400 thousand.

Likewise, Vega confessed that he had no desire to abandon national football: “I went to the national team to work, I knew there were scopes from Europe but I was on my own. I am not aware of what was said, I owe it to my team and I will continue working”, Said the attacker in a press conference.

The forward considers that he is on the right track to be a history of the Guadalajara squad for the good performances he has had in recent tournaments; However, he knows that by not constantly being in the first places his work has not stood out and neither that of the rest of his colleagues.

“Since I came here I wanted to be a benchmark for this club, now we are on the right track. We have been constant, I have several colleagues here in Chivas they have also had good tournaments ”.

The decoration of the party looked with extravagant ornaments (Photo: [email protected])

“Perhaps it has not been reflected because we have not managed to have good campaigns, that issue has been diminished. But yes Chivas was fighting Liguillas and positions from above would be something else. I’m still focused on mine, focused on my team and I want the tournament to start for me, “he explained.

Alexis Vega was designated as the player number 26 of the call for play the game of the best Liga MX players against the Major League Soccer National Team United States (MLS)

After the confirmation of the friendly match between the two leagues, the Mexican sports organ defined the 26 men who will play next August 25. The place of honor was awarded to the young Chivas forward, as it corresponded to the only place granted for free consideration by the executive president of Liga MX.

On the other hand, since the previous week they reported four selected who were in Tokyo: Uriel Antuna, Alexis Vega, Fernando Beltrán and Jesús Angulo, who were at the disposal of the body technician commanded by Víctor Manuel Vucetich for the previous duel when they drew goalless with Santos Laguna in a match for the Day 4 of the Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 Tournament.

