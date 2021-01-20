Alexis Vega prefers to stay in Chivas instead of going to a microcycle with the Mexican team

Alexis Vega pointed out that he prefers to stay and train with the Chivas de Guadalajara to go to a microcycle with the Mexican team (Photo: Courtesy / Club Guadalajara)

Alexis Vega noted that he prefers to stay and train with the Chivas de Guadalajara to go to a microcycle with the Mexican team. This after the injury he suffered in a concentration with the group that will look for a ticket for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“I see it from another way. If there is a microcycle, I prefer to stay here in Chivas, train and be at the disposal of the team ”, explained the rojiblanco striker at a press conference this Tuesday.

The Mexican, although he recognized the importance of the concentrations of the Tricolor, assured that it is better for footballers to stay in their teams to avoid risk of injury. He recalled his case, which kept him off the court for a few weeks and closed the tournament without fully rehabilitating.

“Sometimes there are microcycles in which it is good to train, but we know that are FIFA Dates in which we can be calm in our teams training, without risking an injury as happened to me ”, he mentioned.

The Mexican assured that it is better for soccer players to stay in their teams to avoid risk of injury (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



He explained that the team commanded by the technician Jaime Lozano already has experience playing together and in different teams of the Liga MX. For that reason, there should be no microcycle to prop up the whole Mexican for the pre-Olympic to be held in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

“For Jimmy and his coaching staff it is important to recruit the players to plan a good pre-Olympic. I feel like they don’t need much because the players know each other a lot, it is a litter of footballers who have played in several teams or in national“, I note.

It is worth remembering that Alexis Vega presented a second degree sprain syndesmosis of the right ankle. This was due to a foul during the friendly match played by the Mexican U23 team against Cruz Azul.

The matter became controversial because the Sacred Flock tried to have the Uruguayan Ignacio Rivero disqualified for lack, something that did not bear fruit. In addition, they accused the Tri medical team of not giving the necessary notice of the injury of their player.

Chivas sought the disqualification of Igancio Rivero for “a devious and malicious play” (Video: Twitter / @Chivas)

About this, the network breaker pointed out that he did not recover until after matchday 1 of this championship. He indicated that he even had an inflamed ankle, after playing infiltrated in the Liguilla.

“I was not 100 percent. After being eliminated by the champion they give us a vacation in which I went to rest with my family and could not walk well, limped quite a bit. My brother uploaded a photo where My ankle is purple from the infiltrations“, I note.

Vega pointed out that in his recovery it took him much of the preseason, so he has had to do double jobs to regain his pace of play. “From the ankle I find myself perfectly, Thank you God healed the injury very well, but the physical issue is the one that is costing me work “, he asserted.

Alexis Vega presented a second degree sprain in a friendly match played by the Mexican Under-23 team (Photo: Twitter / @FMF)

By last, talked about his scoring quota, which was diminished in the last tournament by injury and a lack of discipline. However, ensured you don’t feel pressured to score, as it contributes in other ways to the operation of the team.

“Sometimes we have good and bad tournaments. I scored two goals there, but they were also assists. I don’t need to score goals; obviously they brought me in for that, but I feel like I’ve helped in the running of the team”, He concluded.

