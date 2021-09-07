Alexis Vega traveled to Panama with the Mexican National Team despite suffering a sprained ankle

Vega was injured in the first half of the elimination match against Costa Rica (Photo: Jeffrey Arguedas / EFE)

It was announced that the Chivas player, Alexis vega, made the trip with the rest of the group of the Mexican National Team heading to Panama. The forward was injured and on a stretcher during the match of the second date of the CONCACAF octagonal heading to Qatar 2022. It is still the extent of your injury uncertain and his participation against the canalisers seems completely ruled out.

According to information from Cesar Caballero of ESPN, the tricolor team focused on regenerative and recovery work this Monday to regain the best physical shape of Mexican soccer players after their game on Sunday against Costa Rica. The reporter added that Alexis Vega is ruled out to face Panama in this Wednesday’s game, due to a sprained his right ankle.

Vega’s move to Panama is mainly due to the fact that the The Azteca National Team’s medical body will seek to carry out more studies to rule out a ligament problem in the area of ​​injury. The complete diagnosis will be announced in the canal country.

The brutal entrance to Alexis Vega who bent his ankle in Mexico vs Costa Rica (Photo: Twitter / @ TUDNMEX)

Gerardo the Tata Martino he lined up Vega in the starting eleven for the second consecutive game. The extreme forward of the herd has had a good start to the semester in Mexican soccer, which has catapulted him to be part of the National Team. In addition, with the loss of players of the stature of Hirving Lozano and Raúl Jiménez, the Argentine coach has had to seek support from the young Mexican bronze medalists at Tokyo 2020.

The 23-year-old had a good turnout in the first knockout match against Jamaica on the Azteca Stadium court. Vega started in the left sector of the Mexican attack and unbalanced the Jamaicans with overflows towards the baseline, but also generated danger by making diagonals towards the center of the field to finish in the frontal of the area.

Precisely a diagonal movement to accommodate the ball to his right leg allowed him to score the first goal of the match. His shot at the first post beat the rival goalkeeper with power and placement. His performance allowed him to once again be considered as a benchmark in the starting box of the Mexican team.

The Chivas forward collaborated on the scoreboard in the Mexico vs Jamaica game (Photo: Edgard Garrido / REUTERS)

His unfortunate injury happened in the first minutes of the match played in San José, Costa Rica. A Tico footballer tried to dispute the ball at the feet of Vega, who was already heading towards the opposite area from midfield. The sweep hit the rear of the Mexican foot, which it caused his ankle to buckle dramatically. The impact culminated in his leaving the court by means of a stretcher.

On the other hand, the reporter from ESPN He also commented on some details of the situation of Edson Alvarez. The Ajax footballer received his second yellow card in the CONCACAF octagonal, with which he was suspended and You will not be able to play the next match against Panama. Even though that him Machin He also made the trip with the National Team, everything seems to indicate that you will receive permission to be absent from the remainder of the concentration to return to Holland to report to his club.

Orbelin Pineda is shaping up to replace Vega on the left wing of the tricolor team. The cruzazulino has stood out in his last tournaments with the Machine and in the match against Costa Rica he masterfully charged a penalty to beat goalkeeper Keylor Navas and put the final 1-0 for the Mexican victory.

KEEP READING:

What was the last goal of Chicharito Hernández with the Mexican National Team

“You can’t always beat and like”: Andrés Guarded’s response to the criticism of El Tri

“The important thing is to win”: this is how Ciro Procuna described Mexico’s performance towards Qatar 2022