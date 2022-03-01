Alexis Vega was suspended for two Liga MX games

Alexis Vega will not play Day 8 and Day 9 of Liga MX (Photo: Twitter/@Chivas)

The guadalajara club will experience a complicated double day because he will not be able to count on the striker Alexis Vega since he was suspended by the Liga MX Disciplinary Commission. the last game of Chivas against Puebla of the date 7 of the Grita México Clausura 2022, Vega left expelled at minute 67 of the second half for some claims to the main whistle, consequently the commission took action to sanction the Olympic medalist.

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) shared the disciplinary report of Day 7 and there he detailed the sanctions for all the footballers who were reprimanded in their respective matches. Through the Disciplinary Commission of the MX League it was revealed that the player of the Flock will not be able to participate in next two commitments Marcelo Michel Leaño’s team.

The Disciplinary Commission argued that for “grossly insulting party officials” Alexis Vega was awarded the red card and consequently he was punished with two official events on his team’s calendar.

The Disciplinary Commission argued that Alexis Vega was awarded the red card for “grossly insulting party officials” (Photo: Twitter/@Chivas)

The event in which Alexis Vega was involved -and which caused his expulsion- occurred shortly after the second goal of The fringewhen Jordi Cortizo scored the tie of the game that meant 2 – 2, while the visiting team celebrated the mark, the Chivas players approached to talk with the central referee and there were some complaints by players rojiblancos; Alexis Vega was one of the first to face the refereeing body of the match.

The Guadalajara players argued an infraction inside the area before the goal, for which they requested the annulment of the goal or its review in the VAR. However, the attitude that the 24-year-old footballer took in the first instance fell into Unsportsmanlike conduct and released some insults to the decisions of the referees.

Fernando Hernandez Gomezthe game’s central referee, did not tolerate the way in which Vega addressed him, so he automatically showed him the red card and kicked him off the field. Akron Stadium. Although the exact details were not appreciated in the broadcast of the game, said action was included in the arbitration report, for which the striker of the Sacred Flock.

The Commission exposed that Alexis Vega insulted the referees in Chivas vs Puebla (Photo: capture FMF Disciplinary Report Day 7)

Once Vega left the field, Hernández Gómez turned to VAR to assess the possible infraction against a Chivas player. Even though a slight push was appreciated, it was not enough argument to annul the goalso it left the score 2 – 2 that until that moment there was and with one less element to the Tapatios.

The games that he will not be able to play will be against the Athletic Saint Louis (Day 8) and against Santos (corresponding to Day 9), consequently would return to date 10 when will the game be played national classic against America. This week the Liga MX calendar has a double day, so Chivas will have to deal with the absence of Vega and not be affected in their following matches.

Marcelo Michel’s first game without Vega will be the Wednesday March 2 and then the Saturday March 5 when they receive The Warriors from Torreon. The team coach would have to resort to Other options for the offensive zone.

As far as Closing tournament 2022, Vega has registered four touchdowns in the seven games in which he has played. His effectiveness on the pitch has led him to be considered within Marcelo Michel’s starting eleven; Until now records 593 minutes disputed with a percentage of 94.13 percent of possible minutes played.

KEEP READING:

What is missing for Víctor Vucetich to arrive at Rayados

NFL in Mexico: when and which team will play at the Azteca Stadium in 2022

José Ramón Fernández slammed FIFA’s sanctions on Russia: “Very timid”