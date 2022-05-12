Alexis Vega’s plan to be an idol in Chivas

The Flock striker wants to be remembered in the history of the Guadalajara club (Video: Twitter/@Chivas)

is about to start quarter finals of the Closure 2022 from MX League in which club guadalajara He returned to the maximum circuit of Mexican soccer to compete for the title of champion. And one of the figures who became the protagonists of the victories of Chivas It was Alexis Vega.

The striker from Guadalajara scored important goals that helped the club to qualify to the “big party” of Mexican soccer, but the Olympic medalist also has one more goal, which is to become a idol of the Sacred Flock.

During the press conference prior to the first leg against Atlas, Vega was honest about his role within the institution and pointed out that his goal is to be one of the historic players of Verde Valle and for this he aimed in the first instance at lift the Chivas championship this tournament.

(Photo: EFE/ Francisco Guasco)

He recognized that the only way for the fans and the history of the club to consider him as a figure of the Herdthe first thing you have to do is be champion with Chivas. So he considered that can end the club’s run without a league title and lead the Guadalajara squad to the Clausura 2022 championship.

“I feel that these games are not enough; It is not enough to win them, to score goals. I believe that to be an idol here and remain in the history of Chivas, you have to lift trophies, so I’m thinking about that”.

On the other hand, he rectified what his objective is for the start of the Grita México 2022 quarterfinals and explained that not only does he have the objective of obtaining one more championship, but that It is a mission that has the whole teamso he called it his biggest challenge of the season.

“To be able to raise the 13 with this institutionIt’s a very important challenge for me, for my teammates and I’ll always try to play a good game for the benefit of my teammates”.

Alexis Vega renewed with Chivas until 2024 (Photo: Twitter/@Chivas)

Alexis Vega made it clear that he is committed to being crowned champion, so he ended his speech with one last sentence:

“To make a difference and be marked by people is to lift a trophy,” he concluded.

Chivas and Atlas will meet in the Grita Mexico 2022 quarterfinalsthe first leg match will be played in the Akron Stadiumso the Sacred Flock will take the field as a local. After eliminating Pumas in the playoffs with a score of 4 – 1, Guadalajara had five consecutive victories, so they arrived with the illusion of having a positive result.

The vuelta will be played in Jalisco Stadium on Sunday, May 15 at 6:00 p.m. Central Mexico.

Chivas and Atlas will play the quarterfinals of Clausura 2022 (Photo: EFE/Francisco Guasco)



It should be remembered that in recent days the Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist renewed his contract with the board led by Ricardo Pelaez. The team’s social networks announced the extension of Vega’s contract with Chivas, so will wear the shirt red and white until 2024.

His renewal had caused great interest among the fans of Guadalajara because it was rumored that Vega had difficulties signing with Chivas, so it was feared that he would leave the club. But the 24-year-old forward was firm in his decision not to leave Verde Valle.

At a press conference after signing his contract, thanks to the club and clarified that he still plans to go to Europe, but first he wants to defend the colors of Guadalajara.

“I think it would be my mistake to have signed and be thinking about going to Europe, I think that if I signed it is because I want to be hererepresenting these colors,” he shared.

