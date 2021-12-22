Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series

Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo is the narrative adventure reimagining of the 1958 film classic that just arrived on PC. This new version comes from the Spanish team at Pendulo Studios loaded with interesting script twists in a plot that will not leave you indifferent. We tell you more in our analysis.

Starring James Stewart and Kim Novak in 1958, Vertigo was an era hit that has endured to this day as a true classic from the master of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock. If your approach to this video game, which has had the official license from the British filmmaker’s production company, is to recall that film frame by frame, I must tell you that that is not what you are going to find in this narrative adventure. In this reimagining the work Inspired by Pierre Boileau’s novel ‘Among the Dead’, Pendulo Studios has chosen to create its own story, peppered with some winks and references to the film original, but with enough personality and length of the plot to be considered a unique product despite its name.

Being a video game genre in which history is absolutely everything, I will not go beyond explaining its approach in a very brief way, so you can continue reading with peace of mind because you will not find not a single gut in this analysis. In this new version the writer Ed Miller suffers from vertigo and acrophobia, the point is that we do not know what is the origin of his fears. The differences with the feature film start here and get bigger and bigger as you continue in the experience. The character traits of the detective John Ferguson and the exuberant Madeleine that we saw in the cinema dot, without replicating, one by one the rest of the cast of three protagonists that we handle in the video game.

The essence of the original work is there, however, this review extends its plot from the two hours of footage to nine the video game lasts. To do this, he has to twist his script, full of good ideas and well-written dialogues that keep you glued to the screen throughout its progress. However, these continuous twists and turns in the plot end up paying off in the final sections of the game, where the user has to make a slight suspension of disbelief to accept some gaps that the work presents and that have made me question whether, a somewhat duration less extensive, it would have exposed less the weaknesses of the rundown that Pendulo Studios has created for the title.

Create questions to give answers

Mental illnesses such as psychopathy, child abuse, adultery, sexual abuse, somatization and unresolved conflicts are some of the themes that Vertigo touches during a plot that darkens as we go deeper into the psyche of the characters that we can control first-hand. The way in which the title presents them to the player and how their narration knows how to guide the user throughout the adventure within a mechanic based on the self-formulation of questions and obtaining answers is, probably, his greatest success.

Those who have seen the 1958 film are sure to relive some scenes.

The trick is easily identifiable during the first half of the work, at the beginning we are presented with lived events from a subjective perspective, the protagonists of the story relate the events in the way that they remember or have perceived them, all to configure an idea in the head of the player that the game itself will soon dismantle in the quest to create that moment of surprise in which the pieces of the puzzle fit together and a new unknown opens up that makes you keep moving forward with interest.

Pendulo offers his own adaptation, albeit with nods to Alfred Hitchcock’s filmFor this, Vertigo resorts to hypnosis sessions in which, similar to what happened in Twin Mirror, we can stop time and navigate through the scenarios to discover some clues and details that unlock memories of the past. The program is aware of the repetition of this mechanic, so it gets rid of it in its second section to go more directly to the action and develop its different arcs, leading them to a common place.

Between the video game and the movie

Thanks to hypnosis we can relive some scenes from the game and look for the true hidden truth.

If I have to reproach Vertigo for something, it is how well it has been a narrative adventure in the form of a video game, how it could have become a TV series of a single season and it would have had the same impact on me. This is due to the little implication of game mechanics in his narrative, as well as the little agency of the player in the world around him. Unlike other adventures of the style that we are used to from studios like Quantic Dream, Telltale Games or Dontnod Entertainment, in Vertigo there are no branching paths, nor several endings to see and our decisions have almost no impact on the plot. This sacrifice in playability results in a good rhythm in your story almost every time, but you miss being able to do more than a few QTE singles or choose a response against the clock during conversations.

The art style chosen for the facial modeling of some characters leaves much to be desired.

Something that has not convinced me at all has been the decision and artistic style taken for the modeling and facial animations of the characters in the game. Far below what might be expected, expressionless faces and sometimes a little ‘creepy‘of most of the cast has taken me out of the game too much. It is a pity that this title did not have a better artistic finish, since, despite its technical limitations, it is handled with solvency to create environments rich in detail within its main settings.

In Vertigo there are no branching paths, nor various endingsTo this is added a good sound design with a soundtrack that knows how to perfectly set each of the moments of the game, giving it that aftertaste of 1950s cinema while still being a contemporary approach to this story. In addition, Vertigo has a excellent dubbing into Spanish, something that is not very common in this type of game due to the large number of lines that require interpretation, something that is appreciated.