Alfredo Talavera denied Pumas for his renewal: “I would have stayed”

Alfredo Talavera will not continue in Pumas from the 2022-2023 season (Photo: Reuters / Kirby Lee)

After the statement issued Pumas this Friday, May 13, where they reported that Alfredo Talavera will not continue linked to the institution despite the economic efforts made by the board, hours later the 39-year-old goalkeeper himself came out to deny the institution.

According to the words of TalaIf I had received the renewal offer As the statement from the university group indicated, “it would have remained without a doubt”, since it argued that it did not receive any response until last May 10.

“I want to clarify that since December 2021 I approached the board to negotiate my continuity in the team without successreceiving the first and only renewal proposal until February 2022″, began to describe the national team, and then gave rise to he did not accept any other offer until defining his situation with Pumas.

Alfredo Talavera spent two years at Pumas, a stage in which he reached two finals, one in the league and the other in Concacaf (Photo: Instagram/@atd111)

“Over time and staying in the same position, I received serious proposals from other teams and never gave an answer, until I define my situation with the club”, he continued.

“So a couple of days ago I made a decision, based on the fact that there was no concrete response until May 10, making it clear that, if it were the proposal that is mentioned, it would have remained without a doubt in this institution”

Thus Alfredo Talavera came out publicly to try to clean up his image and offer his version, since the Pumas They had mentioned that they “had been working for months” on his renewal and that they had even offered him two more years of contract, in addition to a substantial improvement in economic matters, so it had been the footballer’s decision not to continue as auriazul.

Alfredo Talavera seeks to earn a place in Gerardo Martino’s squad for the 2022 Qatar World Cup (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

Despite expressing through these words his rejection of the press release Pumasdid not want to start this way and preferred to thank “first and foremost” the coaching staff, his teammates and the fans, who made him feel “made in CU” from his first day at the institution.

“I reiterate my deep gratitude to Professor Andres Lillini and to all his coaching staff, as well as to my teammates, staff, fans, props, camperos and all personnel in general, for all their signs of affection, ”wrote the Mexican goalkeeper.

“Today I have to say goodbye to you but I will carry you in my heart. You will continue to make this institution great. GOYA!”

Alfredo Talavera denied Pumas for his renewal: “I would have stayed” (Photo: Twitter/@1AlfredoTala)

In this way, the departure of one of the Pumas captains was confirmed, so there are already four casualties since the end of the Shout Mexico 2022although Talavera’s will be the most sensitive due to his role on and off the field.

The board has confirmed four players who will no longer be part of the institution. The first to end their employment relationship were Sebastian Saucedo and Jose Roger de Oliveira. Two days later, on May 10, the list was joined Washington Corozo.

Another player who has kept the fans in suspense is John Ignatius Dinenno. The charismatic striker has not confirmed his contract extension with the university team, although various versions suggest that a possible three-season renewal could be confirmed in the coming days.

Meanwhile, who aims to keep the ownership in the Pumas goal is Julio Gonzalezyouth squad Santos Laguna 31 years old and who has been in the institution since the beginning of 2020, after trying his luck in the lower categories of Spain.

