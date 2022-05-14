Alfredo Talavera rejected Pumas salary increase and announced his possible retirement from football

Alfredo Talavera rejected the offer from the Pumas to continue for two more years in the team (Photo: Instagram/@atd111)

At the end of their participation in the tournament, the board of directors of the Pumas of the National University have reported several casualties in their squad. One of the most relevant was that of the goalkeeper Alfredo Talaverawho decided not accept an extension on his contract for a couple of years more even though the club offered the conditions that it could have demanded during the negotiation. This was confirmed on their social networks.

According to the statement released on its verified Twitter account, the auriazul directive confirmed that the negotiation period lasted for several months. As a result, the club relented by accepting the conditions and offered “a new two-year contract with the institution, in addition to a substantial salary increase,” although Tala decided to leave the ranks.

“I thank you in advance for what you did for me. Now I must take this opportunity that presents itself in my career and so finish my stage as a footballer and continue my life project”were the words that, according to the statement, the national selected goalkeeper enunciated when confirming his decision.

(Photo: Twitter/@PumasMX)

Despite the words pronounced by Talavera, in recent days various journalists have disclosed the alleged negotiations that he has held with the team of Juarez Braves. Leon Lecanda even stated that the goalkeeper would have reached a possible oral agreement with the constitution that could be directed by Juan Carlos Osorio or Joaquín del Olmo. However, nothing has been confirmed.

Should the 39-year-old goalkeeper decide to end his career, it would be at a crucial time. In the Gerardo Martino’s most recent callsthe former player of the Pumas of the National University has been consideredso he could not rule out his possible call to occupy a place in the final list of players who will attend the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Until now, the player has not issued any statement in this regard to confirm their withdrawal or announce their arrival at another institution outside the University City. In this way, the following hours will be crucial in determining the future of the goalkeeper who has worn the shirt of four different clubs.

Talavera was part of the ranks of Toluca for 11 years (Photo: Artemio Guerra Baz / Cuartoscuro)

Talavera Díaz got to know professional football thanks to the Chivas Club Deportivo Guadalajara, goal that he defended after the departure of Oswaldo Sánchez. Later he had a loan with Tigres for a season and in 2009 he joined the Red Devils of Tolucawhere he matured and reached the level that led him to be considered with the Mexican National Team.

The good performances he showed in the Mexican capital prompted his arrival to the team of the Pumas from the National University. In the capital club he established himself as one of the best elements and a pillar in Andrés Lillini’s sports project. with the auriazules He managed to play finals in Mexican soccer and the Concacaf Champions League.

The results obtained in the last semester led to a comprehensive evaluation at the Lillini campus. In this sense, the directive has confirmed four players who will no longer be part of the institution. The first to end their employment relationship were Sebastian Saucedo and Jose Roger de Oliveira. Two days later, on May 10, the list was joined Washington Corozo.

Another player who has kept the fans in suspense is John Ignatius Dinenno. The charismatic striker has not confirmed his contract extension with the university team, although various versions suggest that a possible three-season renewal could be confirmed in the coming days.

KEEP READING:

“Hulk” Salazar did die burned in his car, confirmed the Prosecutor’s Office

Juan Carlos Osorio, getting closer to being the new DT of Bravos: “It would be our next project”

Cooperativa Cruz Azul assured that video of Billy Álvarez “appeals to oblivion” of his alleged crimes