Alfredo Talavera will be the new goalkeeper of the Bravos de Juárez

The Braves made official the arrival of Tala to defend the goal of the team led by Hernán Cristante.

weeks after the Pumas of the National University confirmed the departure of Alfredo Talavera, the rumors about the new destination of the man from Jalisco took different directions. However, on the night of this Wednesday, June 8, 2022, the directive of the Bravos de Juárez confirmed the arrival of the national team. In the presentation video Tala had a dialogue with Hernan Cristante, character with whom he had a supposed rivalry in Toluca.

Through their social networks, Juarez Braves They released a video in which you can see Bennyteam mascot, find out who is the new reinforcement. However, according to the plot of the little video, turned to Hernán Cristante to find the identity of the archer.

In the next frame, Cristante calls Talavera on the phone and strike up a conversation. “Tala what are you doing, my friend? how are you? listen to me. There is a challenge that may interest you, in the best border of Mexico, how do you see? It takes a leader on and off the pitch As you see? Are you interested, do you like it?” Cristante pronounced. In response, the goalkeeper replied: “Sure, see you there in Juaritos. Here nobody cracks. Hug”.

Alfredo Talavera will defend the goal of the Ciudad Juárez Braves (Photo: Kirby Lee/USA TODAY)

In this way, the two characters they will meet again after having coincided in Red Devils of Toluca between 2016 and 2019. However, versions have emerged where it is ensured that the footballers who defended the goal of the same institution they did not have the most cordial relationship. His strong personality was a fundamental factor that led the entire locker room to experience a moment of enormous tension.

During Cristante’s era as strategist for the choricero team, Tala suffered a knee injury that kept out of business for some time. In his place, the substitute goalkeeper Luis Garcia Palomera he took responsibility and managed to convince the coach. His ownership lasted even when Talavera had recovered from the injury, a situation that bothered some characters in the administrative leadership, as well as Alfredo himself.

Faced with the possibility that they could coincide again in the same institution, the fans began to speculate about their relationship with the Braves. It was thus that the strategist himself assumed the responsibility of preparing the best possible atmosphere before the rumored arrival of the goalkeeper and cleared up the rumours.

Alfredo Talavera defended the Pumas goal, where he reached one of his best versions (Photo: Instagram/@atd111)

“When was there a problem between Talavera and me? When was something else expressed? There was an inconsistency in the information, things that happened in Toluca, he always played with me. He injured his knee, we accelerated the process, I spoke with Osorio so that he could go to the World Cup (…) Who wouldn’t love Talavera? He is a goalkeeper who shows better poise than when he was in Toluca”, he clarified to the microphones of TUDN.

Despite the good seasons that he consolidated with the jersey of the Pumas from the National University, on May 13, 2022 the Pedregal team notified the goalkeeper’s departure. According to an official statement, the Chivas youth squad from Club Deportivo Guadalajara He refused “a new two-year contract with the institution, in addition to a substantial salary increase”conditions that would have been required to remain within the institution.

However, hours later Tala responded with a statement on their social networks and denied the version offered by the team. “I want to clarify that, since December 2021 I approached the board to negotiate my continuity in the team without successreceiving the first and only renewal proposal until February 2022″, he wrote.

