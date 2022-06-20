“algo.definía.colocó”: the address of Kilometer Zero in Madrid according to this mapping website. Try to find the words of your house

Any browser such as Google Maps can be useful to reach a specific address by entering the name of the street and also its number. But it is a reality that when you want to mark a location where there are no streets Like in the middle of the mountain. That is why a new way of mapping the entire world through three words is gaining strength: What3Words.

There are estimates that suggest that 75% of the earth’s population does not have a physical address with a street name and its corresponding number. This means that this new cartography system is making a lot of sense in these locations to know exactly where you live and just remembering three simple words.

A website that makes a change from traditional addresses on a map

This is something that is achieved by dividing the world map with different squares that have an area of ​​3×3 meters, reaching a total of 57 billion across the surface. What will be achieved with this page is to enter a classic address, such as kilometer zero in Madrid, to display the three words that are related to it. From this moment on, when these three words are written in the search engine, it will transfer you to the specific geographical situation on the map as if they were coordinates, but much easier to remember.





Specifically, Madrid’s kilometer zero is related to the words something.defined.placed. You can see that they are words that have no relation to each other and that they have been chosen completely at random. Although, this is something that, as we say, can be applied, especially when there are no streets on the maps, like in the middle of a mountain. This is precisely something that we encourage you to try at all times within the What3Words website.

And as happens with other websites that fulfill this function, when a small square in the corner is selected, in addition to the words that correspond to it, the option to get directions to your destination. This is achieved thanks to the possibility of sending this information to Google Maps or Waze, among others.

But it should also be noted that in some cases it may not be perfect. When dealing with a large building it can be tricky knowing exactly how to mark the entrance to it to make it really useful. Although as we say, it is designed to be applied outside the big cities. Equally, we encourage you to try this tool and check if your house may have a strange combination of words.