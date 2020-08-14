Ali Sar Named as President of HFPA

The Hollywood International Press Affiliation introduced Thursday that it has named Ali Sar as president, changing Lorenzo Soria, who was midway by a two-year time period when he died all of a sudden final Friday.

Sar has been a member of the HFPA for greater than 35 years and most lately served as vice chairman.

“We had been shocked by Lorenzo’s premature passing. We’re dedicated to the imaginative and prescient he had charted for HFPA,” Sar mentioned.

Soria, 68, was serving his third time period as president of the group that produces the Golden Globe Awards. Soria was a member of the HFPA for 31 years and lined leisure for Italy’s L’espresso and La Stampa.

The Hollywood International Press Affiliation is comprised of about 90 Los Angeles-based members who cowl leisure for worldwide publications and retailers. Based in 1943, the group produced its 77th Golden Globes ceremony in January, and co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are set to return for the 78th version on Feb. 28.

Sar is a local of Istanbul and has lined leisure for publications in Turkey and Argentina as effectively as serving as particular correspondent for The Moscow Occasions.

He additionally served as managing editor of the Los Angeles Day by day Information, the place he had a profession of greater than 20 years.

Sar was additionally an govt at Thomson Newspapers’ Southern California Group.