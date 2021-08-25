Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh Start Capturing For Karan Johar’s RRKPK



Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh published in a up to date announcement that they are going to be starring in combination in Karan Johar’s subsequent Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie marks the go back of Karan Johar to the director’s chair after 5 years. The final time he donned the similar hat used to be for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Now, a couple of main points have surfaced in regards to the taking pictures of the movie. In keeping with resources of a number one day-to-day, the solid and group of the movie began taking pictures for the challenge on Monday.

A take a look at shoot used to be held previous that day to steer clear of any prolong as soon as the celebrities had been on set. Additionally, the primary location to shoot at used to be an place of job within the Mumbai suburbs. The place of job used to be transformed right into a newsroom as Alia performs a information anchor within the movie. We’re excited to look at Alia and Ranveer in combination on display after Gully Boy, what about you?