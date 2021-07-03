Alia Bhatt stuns in calendar shot of Dabboo Ratnaniani

Actor Alia Bhatt unveiled her picture on Saturday which can also be noticed in photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s annual superstar calendar.

On Instagram, Alia shared the picture with no caption, however with an ice dice emoji.

Within the picture, Alia Bhatt can also be noticed dressed in a blue micro-pleated cropped get dressed with a plunging neckline.

She saved her hair down and wears neck items and rings on her hands.

Lovers have been mesmerized by means of Alia’s good looks and showered their love within the remark phase.

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan was once all middle when her daughter seemed easy however stunning within the mail.

Famed type fashion designer Manish Malhotra additionally dropped his evaluate on Alia’s search for Ratani’s 2021 calendar.