Alica Schmidt, the young German athletics star who suffered a disappointment at the Olympics and received a great proposal from the fashion world

From promise of athletics to the world of fashion: Alica Schmidt

It was not a good sporting year for the young German athlete Alica Schmidt, who despite having traveled to the Tokyo Olympics with the national delegation, failed to qualify for the 4×400 relay events. However, it seems that the work context has diversified for her and things are turning out much better for the next season, in which she was also willing to combine two professions.

“I am not going to lie. I am not satisfied with my racing this year. I worked harder than ever. Day after day I surpassed my limits in every training session and made a lot of sacrifices. It was not an easy year with my COVID infection and my torn ligaments, but I know what I am capable of and I am hungry for more, “the 22-year-old athlete wrote in her social networks in the middle of last month, taking stock of the season.

What I would never imagine is that, days after that post, I would receive an interesting job proposal of the brand Boss to show her clothes at the prestigious Milan Fashion Week event.

From promise of athletics to the world of fashion: Alica Schmidt

On the catwalk installed in a baseball field, the athlete paraded alongside renowned models such as Irina Shayk or Gigi Hadid: “Thank you very much for giving me the opportunity to walk the field at the launch of the new collection”, commented through his account Instagram with the photos of the day in question.

“The trust and support that I received means a lot to me. I would never have imagined walking in a fashion show, much less in Milan or for Boss. All of this still feels unreal and all of this was not really part of my plans. But sometimes you have to seize the opportunity. I am very happy to have done it and of having been able to immerse myself in a new experience ”, continued the native of Worms (Rheinhessen).

Although his passage through the Olympic event did not turn out as he wanted in sports, Schmidt did not go unnoticed by the media specialized in fashion, beauty and style, to the point that the magazine Busted Coverage, he considered her the “sexiest athlete in the world”.

Alica Schmidt received an unexpected proposal after passing through the Olympics

“After a practical race simulation, I couldn’t secure my place in the lineup for the preliminaries ”, The German woman told her more than 2.5 million followers at the time after being disqualified in the run-up to the 4×400 relay events in Tokyo.

“I am very grateful for all the love and support I received on this trip. Now I can’t wait to cheer on my girls and I hope we can reach the Olympic final,” she concluded. Unfortunately for them, the podium was occupied by the United States (1st), Poland (2nd) and Jamaica (3rd).

Despite her new facet in the world of fashion, and after returning from her vacation, Alica Schmidt is already focused again on the next season: “Preparation for 2022 has begun. I can’t wait to see the new challenges and push my limits ”.

The German could not compete in the Tokyo Olympics

Schmidt did not pass the preliminary tests of the 4×400 meter relay

Alica Schmidt has more than 2.5 million followers on her social networks

KEEP READING

Hakuho retired, the most important wrestler in the history of sumo and record man of the sport: his best matches

Simone Biles’ sad confession about the Tokyo Olympics

Shocking statement by Simone Biles at the Larry Nassar trial: “They knew she was being abused”