General News

“Alice” Achieves Its Highest Friday Ratings Yet

September 19, 2020
1 Min Read

SBS’s new drama “Alice” continues to be going sturdy!

In keeping with Nielsen Korea, the September 18 episode of the sci-fi motion thriller starring Joo Gained and Kim Hee Solar scored common nationwide rankings of seven.four % and eight.6 % for its two components.

Whereas the rankings marked a slight lower in viewership from the drama’s earlier episode final week, they set a brand new file for the best viewership rankings that “Alice” has achieved so far on a Friday, when viewership is usually decrease in comparison with Saturdays.

In the meantime, Channel A’s “Lie After Lie” scored a median nationwide score of two.9 % for the evening.

Did you tune in to both of those Friday-Saturday dramas? Share your ideas with us beneath!

Watch “Alice” with English subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…and “Lie After Lie” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment