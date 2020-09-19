“Alice” Achieves Its Highest Friday Ratings Yet

SBS’s new drama “Alice” continues to be going sturdy!

In keeping with Nielsen Korea, the September 18 episode of the sci-fi motion thriller starring Joo Gained and Kim Hee Solar scored common nationwide rankings of seven.four % and eight.6 % for its two components.

Whereas the rankings marked a slight lower in viewership from the drama’s earlier episode final week, they set a brand new file for the best viewership rankings that “Alice” has achieved so far on a Friday, when viewership is usually decrease in comparison with Saturdays.

In the meantime, Channel A’s “Lie After Lie” scored a median nationwide score of two.9 % for the evening.

