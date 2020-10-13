Alice Cooper Kicks Off Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp’s ‘Entrance Row Stay’

Alice Cooper will assist usher in Halloween as a part of Entrance Row Stay, a brand new Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp sequence. In partnership with Los Angeles radio station KLOS-FM, which is owned by Meruelo Media, the sequence will span six occasions, every that includes appearances by music icons together with Roger Daltrey of The Who, Joe Elliott of Def Leppard and Styx.

“These Entrance Row Stay occasions will give followers unique entry and an expertise with their favourite artists they might by no means get with the everyday backstage meet-n-greet,” stated KLOS program director Keith Cunningham.

Every look will profit the artist’s respective charitable group. Cooper’s Halloween present will help his charity Strong Rock, in addition to Rock the Socks; The curtain will rise on Daltrey Nov. 14, with proceeds benefiting Teen Most cancers America; and Joe Elliot and Def Leppard are teaming as much as help their respective highway crews, who’ve been sidelined as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. Elliot will seem November twenty eighth, and Styx is about for December 12.

Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp is generally an in-person occasion, however organizers bought artistic through the pandemic, providing Zoom periods with artists beginning on June 1. The periods allowed followers to take part in an interactive on-line “Masterclass” sequence permitting these tuning in to be taught from and converse with artists nearly. In contrast to typical meet and greets, attendees are in a position to hang around for 60-90 minutes with their favourite artists, who share intimate tales and reply at the least one query on to the artist. Since its launch, there have been over 100 lessons. Some artists carry their devices to the expertise.

Previous individuals embrace Aerosmith drummer Tom Hamilton, Ramones drummer Marky Ramone, former Billy Joel drummer Liberty DeVitto, Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra, Blue Öyster Cult members Buck Dharma Roeser and Eric Bloom, Go-Go’s bassist Kathy Valentine, Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss, ex-Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach, and Sure members Steve Howe, Geoff Downes and Alan White, amongst many others.

Added Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp moderator Britt Lightning: “These lessons are a good way to attach with followers with their favourite artists in a significant method.”

See under for the Entrance Row Stay schedule and head to www.rockcamp.com for tickets and extra data.

FRONT ROW LIVE with KLOS Schedule

10/31 Alice Cooper 5:00 PM PT

11/14 Roger Daltrey (The Who) 12:00 PM PT

11/28 Joe Elliott (Def Leppard) 12:00 PM PT

12/12 Styx 5:00 PM PT