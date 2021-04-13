Alice Feeney’s Rock Paper Scissors Gets Series Adaptation For Netflix

“The Crown” government producer Suzanne Mackie has landed one of many first tasks out of her newly shaped manufacturing banner, Orchid Photos, scoring the choice on writer Alice Feeney’s extremely anticipated thriller “Rock Paper Scissors.”

Feeney is the New York Occasions-bestselling writer behind “His & Hers,” which can be being tailored right into a sequence by Jessica Chastain’s Freckle Movies, Kristen Campo and Endeavor Content material, who snapped up rights final 12 months. Her debut novel “Generally I Lie,” which has been translated into greater than 20 languages, can be being made right into a TV sequence by Warner Bros. starring Sarah Michelle Gellar.

“Rock Paper Scissors” — the logline for which is, “Suppose you understand the particular person you married? Suppose once more…” — facilities on a troubled marriage that involves a head throughout a Scottish weekend getaway that Mr. and Mrs. Wright randomly win. Issues have been fallacious with the couple for a very long time: self-confessed workaholic and screenwriter Adam Wright has lived with face blindness his complete life, and may’t acknowledge associates or household, and even his personal spouse.

Each anniversary, the couple exchanges conventional presents whereas Amelia Wright writes her husband a letter that she by no means lets him learn — till now. The couple is aware of this weekend will make or break their marriage, however they didn’t randomly win this journey. Considered one of them is mendacity, and somebody doesn’t need them to stay fortunately ever after.

Mackie advised Selection that the e book will likely be reimagined as a six-part sequence for Netflix, which backs Orchid Photos. “It’s good, it’s scary and it’s character-driven,” says Mackie of the challenge. “I’m very excited by that.”

“I secretly hoped that somebody fantastic may fall in love with ‘Rock Paper Scissors’ and wish to adapt it for tv,” stated Feeney. “I can’t think about anybody extra fantastic than Suzanne and Hannah at Orchid Photos, and I’m excited and grateful that my e book is in such secure palms. It’s greater than a dream come true and I can’t wait to see ‘Rock Paper Scissors’ on Netflix.”

“Rock Paper Scissors” will publish within the U.Okay. by HarperCollins and within the U.S. by Flatiron Books on August 19 and Sept. 7, respectively. The e book rights had been represented by Luke Pace of Curtis Brown Group and Josie Freeman of ICM.

Mackie, who arrange Orchid Photos final 12 months with Sky’s Hannah Campbell, is circling three or 4 different tasks. The manager left Sony-backed Left Financial institution Photos final 12 months after 12 years, however is staying on as an government producer on “The Crown,” which is ready to begin filming in July. Mackie is that this 12 months’s recipient of Selection’s Achievement in Intl. TV Award.