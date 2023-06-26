Alice in Borderland Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The popular Japanese science fiction thriller series Alice in Borderland was created by Yoshiki Watabe, Yasuko Kuramitsu, and Shinsuke Sato.

The television programme is based on Haro Aso’s manga of the same name. The show’s executive producer has been Kata Sakamoto.

The Japanese drama, which debuted on our screens around the end of 2020, took us to an alternative, barren Tokyo where a few strangers were thrown against one another in a series of sometimes fatal games determined by cunning, strength, and treachery.

It rapidly became a fan favourite, was full of twists, betrayals, as well as emotional setbacks, and after reaching Netflix’s Top 10 in more than 40 countries as well as territories, it felt obvious to order a second season.

But when will it be released, who will be in it, as well as what will the storyline be? Here is what is known thus far about Season 2 of Alice in Borderland.

Each competition during this Battle Royale meets Alice in Wonderland equals Squid Game epic is decided by a deck of cards, with the numbers signifying the difficulty and each suit representing a distinct theme.

Season 2 of Alice in Borderland is about to become even wilder with its twists, turns, more lethal new challenges to face in the warped other dimension’s lonely city streets, thanks to fresh disclosures about the macabre backdrop of the universe made at the conclusion of the previous season.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Release Date

They haven’t provided a precise release date, however. Well, December will be here in just a few short months. The amount of episodes for the second season is likewise anticipated to remain the same.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Cast

For the forthcoming season, a number of actors, including Kento Yamazaki as Ryohei Arisu, Keita Machida as Daikichi Karube, Yuki Morinaga as Chota Segawa, Tao Tsuchiya as Yuzuha Usagi, Sho Aoyagi as Aguni Morizono, and others are set to be in the cast.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Trailer

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Plot

Allies in Alice in Borderland had to play card games while they were imprisoned in an abandoned Tokyo.

They received visas after winning the first game, which were then extended while they kept playing card games.

When Arisu approached Aguni, he told him that his closest buddy Hatter wasn the victim and that he hadn’t been the witch.

Momoka is revealed to be the witch by Arisu, and although Aguni attempts to kill Niragi, the other players successfully drive Momoka into the blaze.

Chisaya draws the last card, Arisu and Usagi watch Asahi’s movies before the players exit the burning hotel. Asahi committed suicide.

Asahi and Momoka are presented in the film to be dealers for people who set up games to reissue their visas, and they also visited a gamemasters’ lair.

When Usagi and Arisu locate the lair, they learn all the game masters was executed. Finally, a strange lady named Mira makes an appearance and displays a fresh selection of face card collecting games.

Well, the future season’s narrative hasn’t been extensively discussed by the creators yet. We’ll soon find out since the second season will begin airing in December 2022.

The majority of the players have dispersed now that the Beach, that had been formerly a refuge in the Borderlands, had been devastated as a result of the Witch-Hunt game.

We find out that there are dealers in the parallel realm in addition to players. When Momoka and Asahi, two other Beach residents, were exposed as dealers, they gave their lives to tell the truth.

The action-thriller series’ first season came to a close with Arisu and Usagi learning about the video recordings Asahi had stored on his phone concerning the dealers’ subterranean control centre.

However, they were shocked to see Chishiya and Kuina there as well as the fact that the majority of the traffickers had been brutally slain when they got to the scene.

Later, a special programme made it known that Mira, a former Beach executive, was one among the conspirators. The start of the games’ second phase was also declared by her.

The surviving players will participate in a fresh round of games, but this time they will be required to complete the face card tasks, which were previously absent in the first stage. It’s a wonderful cliffhanger that essentially establishes the basis for the second season.

The manga series’ latter chapters concentrate on Arisu and Usagi learning more facts about the Borderland and the group of “citizens” that control it. Season two will demonstrate that the risks are greater, and it just gets bloodier from this point on.