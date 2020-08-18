“Alice” Introduces Main Characters With Mysterious And Charismatic Individual Posters

“Alice” is amping up pleasure for the drama with new character posters!

“Alice” is a science-fiction drama starring Joo Received as an impassive detective who discovers the existence of time journey and winds up crossing paths with a girl named Yoon Tae Yi who resembles his useless mom (performed by Kim Hee Solar).

On August 17, SBS revealed posters of the 4 most important characters.

The primary poster exhibits Joo Received as Park Jin Gyeom, who was born with out feelings. The textual content on his poster reads, “Regardless of which world you’re in, I’ll shield you,” displaying that there’s somebody expensive to him regardless of his incapacity to really feel.

Yoon Tae Yi’s (Kim Hee Solar’s) poster says, “If it’s for you, I might do something,” inflicting curiosity to mount over who she’s referring to.

SBS offers viewers the primary glimpse of Kwak Si Yang and Lee Da In by means of their posters. Kwak Si Yang takes on the position of Yoo Min Hyuk, the chief of the staff creating the time touring machine known as Alice. His gaze is as highly effective because the textual content on his poster, which says, “I’ve to be stronger to guard what’s treasured to me.”

Lee Da In would be the optimistic reporter Kim Do Yeon. Assured and tenacious, she is the one buddy Park Jin Gyeom has. The textual content, “Save her. However don’t get damage even a bit,” previews how she feels about Park Jin Gyeom.

As demonstrated by means of the sentences on their posters, every of those 4 characters could have their very own tales to inform within the drama.

A particular episode of “Alice” titled “The Starting” will air on August 17 at 6:25 p.m. KST, previous to the official premiere of the drama on August 28 at 10 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, try a trailer beneath!

