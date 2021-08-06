Alice Kaushik (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Alice Kaushik (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Alice Kaushik is an Indian tv actress. She is understood for enjoying Raavi Pandya (Shiva’s spouse) in Superstar Plus tv display Pandya Retailer. She has additionally labored in different tv presentations together with Suryaputra Karn, Kaatelal & Sons and Kaha Hum Kaha Tum. She has been lively in glamour business since 2017.

Biography

Alice Kaushal used to be born and taken up in Delhi, India. She needs to turn into an actress from her early life, so she got here to Mumbai to pursue her dream. Alice began her profession as a style and featured in some picture shoots. In 2015, she made her debut in display Suryaputra Karn, which used to be telecast at Sony TV. Later this she is labored in Superstar Plus’ Kaha Hum Kaha Tum and Pandya Retailer.

Bio

Actual Identify Alice Kaushik Nickname Ellie Occupation Actress Date of Delivery 29 October 1992 Age (as of 2021) 29 Years Delivery Position Delhi, India Nationality Indian House The town Delhi, India Circle of relatives Mom : Now not To be had

Father : Now not To be had

Sister : Now not To be had

Brother : Now not To be had

Husband : Now not To be had Faith Hinduism Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Training Main points and Extra

College Now not Identified Faculty Now not Identified Tutorial Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Suryaputra Karn (2015)

Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 5″ Toes Weight 50 Kg Determine Size 34-26-34 Eye Color Darkish Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Spare time activities Studying Books, Poetry, Drawing

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Internet Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Fb Now not To be had Twitter Now not To be had Instagram Alice Kaushik Wikipedia Now not To be had

Some Information About Alice Kaushik

Her circle of relatives fondly calls her Ellie.

In 2015, she got here to Mumbai to take a look at good fortune in appearing business.

She began her profession as a style and afterward entered the Bollywood business as an actress.

She performed the position of Pari within the display Kaha Hum Kaha Tum in 2019.

She provides the entire credit score of her profession to her oldsters who helped her in concept time.

In 2021, she used to be observed as Raavi in Superstar Plus display Pandya Retailer along Kanwar Dhillon.

