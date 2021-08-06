Alice Kaushik (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Alice Kaushik (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Alice Kaushik (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

 

Alice Kaushik (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Alice Kaushik is an Indian tv actress. She is understood for enjoying Raavi Pandya (Shiva’s spouse) in Superstar Plus tv display Pandya Retailer. She has additionally labored in different tv presentations together with Suryaputra Karn, Kaatelal & Sons and Kaha Hum Kaha Tum. She has been lively in glamour business since 2017.

Biography

Alice Kaushal used to be born and taken up in Delhi, India. She needs to turn into an actress from her early life, so she got here to Mumbai to pursue her dream. Alice began her profession as a style and featured in some picture shoots. In 2015, she made her debut in display Suryaputra Karn, which used to be telecast at Sony TV. Later this she is labored in Superstar Plus’ Kaha Hum Kaha Tum and Pandya Retailer.

Bio

Actual Identify Alice Kaushik
Nickname Ellie
Occupation Actress
Date of Delivery 29 October 1992
Age (as of 2021) 29 Years
Delivery Position Delhi, India
Nationality Indian
House The town Delhi, India
Circle of relatives Mom : Now not To be had
Father : Now not To be had
Sister : Now not To be had
Brother : Now not To be had
Husband : Now not To be had
Faith Hinduism
Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Alice Kaushik (Actress)

Training Main points and Extra

College Now not Identified
Faculty Now not Identified
Tutorial Qualification Graduate
Debut Tv : Suryaputra Karn (2015)
Suryaputra Karna (2016)
Awards Now not To be had
Alice Kaushik (Actress)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 5″ Toes
Weight 50 Kg
Determine Size 34-26-34
Eye Color Darkish Brown
Hair Color Darkish Brown
Spare time activities Studying Books, Poetry, Drawing
Alice Kaushik (Actress)

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single
Boyfriends Now not To be had
Controversies None
Wage (approx) Now not To be had
Internet Value Now not To be had
Alice Kaushik (Actress)

Social Media Presence

Fb Now not To be had
Twitter Now not To be had
Instagram Alice Kaushik
Wikipedia Now not To be had

Some Information About Alice Kaushik

  • Alice Kaushik used to be born and taken up in Delhi, India.
  • Her circle of relatives fondly calls her Ellie.
  • In 2015, she got here to Mumbai to take a look at good fortune in appearing business.
  • She began her profession as a style and afterward entered the Bollywood business as an actress.
  • She performed the position of Pari within the display Kaha Hum Kaha Tum in 2019.
  • She provides the entire credit score of her profession to her oldsters who helped her in concept time.
  • In 2021, she used to be observed as Raavi in Superstar Plus display Pandya Retailer along Kanwar Dhillon.

When you’ve got extra information about Alice Kaushik. Please remark underneath we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here