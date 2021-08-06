Alice Kaushik (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Alice Kaushik (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra
Alice Kaushik is an Indian tv actress. She is understood for enjoying Raavi Pandya (Shiva’s spouse) in Superstar Plus tv display Pandya Retailer. She has additionally labored in different tv presentations together with Suryaputra Karn, Kaatelal & Sons and Kaha Hum Kaha Tum. She has been lively in glamour business since 2017.
Biography
Alice Kaushal used to be born and taken up in Delhi, India. She needs to turn into an actress from her early life, so she got here to Mumbai to pursue her dream. Alice began her profession as a style and featured in some picture shoots. In 2015, she made her debut in display Suryaputra Karn, which used to be telecast at Sony TV. Later this she is labored in Superstar Plus’ Kaha Hum Kaha Tum and Pandya Retailer.
Bio
|Actual Identify
|Alice Kaushik
|Nickname
|Ellie
|Occupation
|Actress
|Date of Delivery
|29 October 1992
|Age (as of 2021)
|29 Years
|Delivery Position
|Delhi, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The town
|Delhi, India
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : Now not To be had
Father : Now not To be had
Sister : Now not To be had
Brother : Now not To be had
Husband : Now not To be had
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Deal with
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Training Main points and Extra
|College
|Now not Identified
|Faculty
|Now not Identified
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Tv : Suryaputra Karn (2015)
|Awards
|Now not To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Top
|5′ 5″ Toes
|Weight
|50 Kg
|Determine Size
|34-26-34
|Eye Color
|Darkish Brown
|Hair Color
|Darkish Brown
|Spare time activities
|Studying Books, Poetry, Drawing
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Boyfriends
|Now not To be had
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|Now not To be had
|Internet Value
|Now not To be had
Social Media Presence
|Fb
|Now not To be had
|Now not To be had
|Alice Kaushik
|Wikipedia
|Now not To be had
Some Information About Alice Kaushik
- Alice Kaushik used to be born and taken up in Delhi, India.
- Her circle of relatives fondly calls her Ellie.
- In 2015, she got here to Mumbai to take a look at good fortune in appearing business.
- She began her profession as a style and afterward entered the Bollywood business as an actress.
- She performed the position of Pari within the display Kaha Hum Kaha Tum in 2019.
- She provides the entire credit score of her profession to her oldsters who helped her in concept time.
- In 2021, she used to be observed as Raavi in Superstar Plus display Pandya Retailer along Kanwar Dhillon.
