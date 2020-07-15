Alice Levine announces she is quitting BBC Radio 1

Broadcaster Alice Levine has introduced that she is leaving BBC Radio 1 after greater than 9 years with the station.

Saying the information on Instagram, the presenter – who at the moment hosts the weekend afternoon present – declared it the “finish of an period” and described her time with Radio 1 as “a present of a job”.

She added that she had met “associates for all times” and went on to thank most of the producers she had labored alongside throughout her stint on the station.

She wrote, “I’ve determined it’s the appropriate time for me to hold up the headphones (not a factor) and say goodbye to Radio 1.

“It‘s 9 years since I first walked across the previous studios at Yalding Home and signed as much as begin piloting for a present. So many huge moments have occurred since then and I’ve met associates for all times. The crew at R1 are the funniest, smartest and most-hardworking. I can’t consider I acquired to be within the gang for a bit.”

Among the many folks Levine thanked in her submit had been Rhys Hughes, who first provided her a job, Matt Fincham and Adele Cross, whereas she additionally stated she “by some means managed to bag the easiest producers”.

A few of the highlights she picked out from her time at Radio 1 had been profitable a Music Week Finest Present Award and broadcasting from the likes of Glastonbury, the Brit Awards and Radio 1 Large Weekends.

Levine has held many roles throughout her time on the station, together with presenting the 10pm till midnight present with Phil Taggart earlier than shifting to the weekend, protecting each the breakfast and afternoon slots at numerous instances.

In keeping with the BBC, Levine’s final present on the station might be on Sunday ninth August, whereas it is not at the moment clear what lies in retailer subsequent for the presenter, who additionally co-hosted the primary collection of The Circle and is one of many creators of hit podcast My Dad Wrote a Porno.

She is not the primary main Radio 1 DJ to depart the station in latest weeks – together with her departure coming simply two months after Maya Jama additionally introduced that she can be quitting.

