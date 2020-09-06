“Alice” Remains No. 1 For 3rd Episode As “Lie After Lie” Joins Weekend Drama Ratings Battle

SBS’s “Alice” has efficiently defended its place on the high of its time slot!

On September 4, the third episode of the brand new sci-fi motion thriller starring Joo Gained and Kim Hee Solar continued its profitable streak at No. 1. In response to Nielsen Korea, the most recent broadcast of “Alice” scored common nationwide scores of seven.2 % and eight.Four %, making it the most-watched Friday-Saturday drama of the evening.

Channel A’s new suspense-romance drama “Lie After Lie” premiered to a median nationwide score of 1.2 %, whereas MBC’s “SF8” scored a median score of 1.zero % for the evening.

Lastly, JTBC’s “Swish Mates” scored a median score of 4.eight % nationwide for its penultimate episode.

