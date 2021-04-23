Alice Rohrwacher, Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi Team on ‘Fortuna’

Italian directors Alice Rohrwacher (“Happy as Lazzaro”), Pietro Marcello (“Martin Eden”) and Francesco Munzi (“Black Souls”) have teamed up on high-profile doc “Futura,” a portrait of how Italy’s adolescents look at the future.

“Futura,” which is being co-produced by pubcaster RAI’s RAI Cinema film unit with Marcello’s own Avventurosa shingle, is billed as a “collective investigation” by the three auteurs “on the different expectations and prospects for the future” of adolescents they met while traveling across Italy.

The doc, which is now in post, is described in promotional materials as “a portrait of the country [Italy] observed through the eyes of teenagers who talk about the places they live in and imagine themselves, torn between the opportunities that surround them, the dream of what they want to become, the fear of failing, the trials they hope to overcome.”

Marcello, who is being feted with a retrospective at the Visions du Réel docs festival in Nyon, Switzerland, is now alternating documentary and fiction feature films. His latest work is the doc “Per Lucio,” a portrait of Italian singer Lucio Dalla. Marcello’s period drama “Martin Eden” competed at Venice in 2019, winning best actor, then screened at Toronto, where it won the Platform Award, and has since been playing around the world, including the U.S. where it was released by Kino Lorber.

Marcello’s new feature film, titled “L’Envol” (“The Flight”) — which is set to star Juliette Jouan, Raphaël Thierry, Louis Garrel and Noémie Lvovsky — was announced earlier this month by Arte France Cinéma.

Loosely inspired by Russian writer Aleksandr Grin’s 1923 novel “Scarlet Sails,” the romantic tale will follow “the emancipation of a woman over 20 years, between 1919 and 1939, a time of great inventions and great dreams,” according to the the Arte France website.