“Alice” Stars Kim Hee Solar, Joo Gained, And More Can’t Stop Laughing Behind The Scenes

SBS’s “Alice” has shared a brand new glimpse behind the scenes of filming!

The sci-fi motion thriller didn’t air this week as a consequence of broadcast schedule modifications for the Chuseok vacation, however the producers made up for it by releasing a brand new set of enjoyable behind-the-scenes of the solid.

Whereas the emotional, suspenseful plot and life-or-death stakes of “Alice” hold the characters and tone of the drama fairly critical, the celebs give off a completely totally different vibe as soon as the cameras cease rolling. The new images present the solid members having a blast throughout filming, joking round with each other and playfully posing for images between takes.

The solid additionally shows a relaxed chemistry behind the scenes, with Joo Gained and Kim Hee Solar wanting particularly snug round one another as they go over the script collectively and huddle over Joo Gained’s telephone throughout their downtime.

In accordance with the drama’s manufacturing workers, the actors’ stellar teamwork and pure chemistry have led to a cheerful and heat ambiance on set, which has in flip helped their performing.

“Alice” will resume airing on October 9 at 10 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, make amends for the drama with English subtitles beneath!

