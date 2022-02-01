Alice will have a television series with the writer of X-Men 2 and the voice of Snake in Metal Gear Solid

The famous video game by American McGee expands horizons, waiting for the announcement of a new game.

Just a few weeks ago, an artist linked to the Alice universe anticipated a very exciting announcement related to this video game saga created by veteran American McGee, one of the authors of the mythical Quake, and although everything pointed to his long-awaited new video game, it seems that his words were directed at a television series that will have David Hayter as a screenwriter, known for being the voice of Solid Snake in the Metal saga Gear.

David Hayter brings his imagination, experience and flair for stealthAmerican McGeeFor now, no specific details have been shared about the story, actors or the platform on which the Alice series will be released, although it has been confirmed that Ted Field’s Radar Pictures has acquired the rights to the original game, American McGee’s Alice, and its sequel, Alice: Madness Return. “David Hayter brings his imagination, experience and talent for stealth successfully acquired in movies, television and video games,” said the father of the saga when talking about the screenwriter in charge of this production.

David Hayter has been a screenwriter for movies like X-Men 2 or Watchmen, as well as participating in games like the interesting Republiqué. The artist’s journey presents “a unique combination that I’m sure will make this Wonderland adventure a hit for the series and fans,” adds American McGee. “I’m excited to be able to work with him and I know the fans will receive him with insane love.”

While working on this series, the designer is also looking to bring back the Alice games; something that has come to suggest Electronic Arts, owner of the rights to the series. Waiting for that long-awaited announcement, in 3DJuegos we published just a few days ago a special article with 10 things that we would like to see in Alice Asylum.

