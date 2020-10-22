Alicia Keys, Kerry Washington, America Ferrera to Host ‘Vote’ Special

Alicia Keys, Kerry Washington and America Ferrera have been set to co-host “Each Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy,” a tv and streaming particular due to air on CBS and a number of radio and streaming platforms on Oct. 29, aiming to spur voter turnout 5 days earlier than the nationwide election.

Keys can even carry out on the present, as will Shawn Mendes, nation duo Dan + Shay, Offset and others to be introduced. The checklist of these making non-performing appearances consists of public figures like John Kasich and Condoleezza Rice in addition to Chris Rock, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Longoria.

The hour-long particular will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT subsequent Thursday on CBS and be out there for streaming on CBS All Entry, YouTube, Twitter, Fb, Twitch, Apple Music, Apple TV, Amazon Music and NowThis. Affiliate stations of iHeartMedia will broadcast audio of the live performance, which can even be on the radio large’s app.

“I’m thrilled to be becoming a member of my expensive mates Alicia Keys and America Ferrera to host ‘Each Vote Counts’ in order that we are able to amplify voters’ voices and supply sources for all Individuals as they take part in our democratic course of,” stated Washington in a press release. “For our democracy to work, each American’s voice have to be heard and each vote have to be counted. We’re so excited for this chance to have a good time democracy and our collective energy after we all present up on the polls.”

Reside Nation, International Citizen and Reside Animals are the manufacturing entities. On board as co-producers for the particular are Ryan Piers Williams, Chris Stadler, Rick Yorn, AK Worldwide, Harness, Simpson Road, Sunshine Sachs and collaborating celebs Keys, Ferrera, Washington, Longoria and DiCaprio. Cisco Webex is the presenting associate.

Different celebrities making appearances on the present embrace Kelly Clarkson, Natalie Portman, Shaquille O’Neal, Tan France, Wilmer Valderrama, Amy Schumer, Cobie Smulders and Coldplay.