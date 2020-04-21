Alicia Silverstone Talks Clueless, Batman And Robin, Bad Therapy And Life Outside Film

Point out the title “Alicia Silverstone” and a handful of roles doubtless leap to thoughts. Cher, naturally, as Clueless helped put Silverstone on the map. However she additionally performed Batgirl throughout a time when superhero motion pictures had been discovering their approach. She broke onto the scene as The Crush, and even glided by “that Aerosmith chick” because of gigs in two music movies by the rock and roll icons.