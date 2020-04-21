Alicia Silverstone Talks Clueless, Batman And Robin, Bad Therapy And Life Outside Film

Depart a Remark
Point out the title “Alicia Silverstone” and a handful of roles doubtless leap to thoughts. Cher, naturally, as Clueless helped put Silverstone on the map. However she additionally performed Batgirl throughout a time when superhero motion pictures had been discovering their approach. She broke onto the scene as The Crush, and even glided by “that Aerosmith chick” because of gigs in two music movies by the rock and roll icons.
Simply, don’t ever name her that!
That’s one factor we realized this week when Alicia Silverstone joined the ReelBlend podcast to speak up her newest movie, Bad Therapy. Within the drama, based mostly on a weird true story, she and Rob Corddry play a married couple going by means of a tough patch who invite an experimental therapist into their residence… with disasterous outcomes.
Silverstone’s profession has been something BUT disastrous, although. Particularly currently. After entering into Bad Therapy, and the work she does on it, we contact on her current turns in Yorgos Lanthimos motion pictures, her capability to play a mother within the Diary of a Wimpy Child franchise, and extra.
Get pleasure from this bonus episode of ReelBlend with Alicia Silverstone!
